Utah Jazz’s Biggest Winners and Losers Through First 5 Games

The Utah Jazz are five games deep into their 2026-27 season. And so far, they've gotten off to a bit of a rocky start with just a 1-4 record throughout that stretch.

But even when factoring in the Jazz's early struggles to the season, this roster still has several winners to take note of for their strong individual production. Utah also has a handful of disappointing contributors to start the new year that deserve to be addressed as well.

With that in mind, now feels like a pretty perfect checkpoint to sort through a batch of three winners and three losers around the roster for the early parts of the Jazz's regular season slate.

Let's break it all down:

Winner: Ace Bailey

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) charges down the middle ahead of San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (24) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ace Bailey has shown a ton of growth from his rookie season in the short span that we've seen him on the floor for these first five games.

His defensive traits and instincts have taken a step forward. He’s become more of an efficient scorer, and he's stepped up big-time as a rebounder as the Jazz have been without multiple bigs in their lineup, to the point where he's now leading the team in total rebounds across their early sample size.

It's hard not to see Bailey's role continue to expand on both ends of the floor for the extent that this team is stuck without Jaren Jackson Jr. in the rotation. But so far this season, he's been everything that Jazz fans could've hoped for.

Loser: Isaiah Collier

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) calls a play during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been the greatest start to the year for Isaiah Collier, who entered this season eyeing a big step forward as a more consistent contributor offensively and a perimeter defender, but has found himself regressing in both aspects through his early sample size on the year.

Collier is shooting just 33.3% from the field and has missed each of his eight three-point attempts. He hasn't taken a step forward defensively, continues to struggle with turnovers, and overall, has not made the strides the Jazz would've hoped as a third-year guard.

It's early, so Collier still has more than enough time to get on track, especially offensively. But if he continues to struggle like this, it'll be much more challenging for Will Hardy to trust him as a net positive in the nightly rotation.

Winner: Keyonte George

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) leaps over Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) for a jump shot during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard not to be impressed with Keyonte George' start to this season for the Jazz, as he's seemingly taken another step forward in terms of his development and his offensive production in year four of his time in Utah.

George is on pace to average a career-high in points, is shooting a whole lot better splits in the five games he's played (49.4% FG, 41.2% 3PT), continues to be great at drawing contact and getting to the line, and has continuously shown his growth as a leader and culture-setter for this Jazz roster.

He does need to cut down on the turnovers, and his defense still needs to take a few steps forward to be considered a true two-way contributor. But George's stock is certainly on the rise, and will likely continue to be for the next few weeks as his responsibilities are heightened without the presence of Jackson Jr. in the lineup.

Loser: Svi Mykhailiuk

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) looks to shoot while defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post (41) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's plug-and-play sharpshooter on the wing, Svi Mykhailiuk, has been a far cry from the contributor he was over the course of last season. And that mainly comes because of the struggles he's seen in terms of his shooting efficiency.

Through the five games he's played, Myhailiuk is on pace for the worst shooting percentages over the course of his nine-year career, logging a 30.4% clip from the field and 21.4% from three.

Just like Collier, a long season lies ahead for Mykhailiuk to turn the ship around. All players around the league are prone to fall into shooting slumps. But if Mykhailiuk can't turn his production around soon, Hardy is going to have a tough time keeping him in the rotation over better defensive wings like Josh Okogie and Josh Green.

Winner: Jaxson Hayes

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center/forward Jaxson Hayes (11) and San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) prepare to face off during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxson Hayes has been a pretty pleasant surprise within the Jazz's early season rotation, who's been slotted into a bigger role than initially expected entering the year because of how banged up Utah's frontcourt has turned out to be.

But even without multiple contributors in the frontcourt, Hayes has proven to be everything the Jazz could've asked for when signing him to a two-year deal this summer.

Hayes is averaging his highest points per game since 2022, is on pace for his fourth season shooting 72% or better from the field, and has even put together some of his best rebounding and shot-blocking numbers that he's seen in the league so far.

Especially without Jusuf Nurkic in the lineup, who's been out of the Jazz's lineup with a foot injury since the start of preseason, Hayes' presence as a depth piece at center has been exactly what the Jazz have needed in times like these. His place as a nightly rotation player seems to be cemented until further notice.

Loser: Kyle Filipowski

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's going on with Kyle Filipowski? After being a near-nightly rotational player for the Jazz last season, the third-year big man has turned into a non-factor within Utah's lineup, despite the multiple injuries that have surfaced within their frontcourt to guys like Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic, Jaxson Hayes, and Lauri Markkanen.

Filipowski has played a total of 25 minutes in three games for the Jazz this season. It's led to his numbers taking a drastic dip from where they stood last season, as he's averaging just one point on 16.7% shooting from the field.

There's a good chance that Filipowski's back surgery from earlier this offseason is still having some lingering effects coming into the season, either limiting his production or the amount of playing time he's able to get early in the year.

Whatever the reason might be, it's far from an ideal start to the season for one of Utah's more appealing young talents brought in from the past four drafts.

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