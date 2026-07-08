Jazz's Keyonte George Shares First Impressions of Darryn Peterson

The outlook for the Utah Jazz's backcourt heading into next season got a whole lot more exciting with the addition of Darryn Peterson in last month's draft.

Between his size, shot-making, ball-handling ability, defensive upside, and overall star potential, the Jazz very well could've found a true franchise cornerstone to build around for the foreseeable future.

And based on his impressive start in the Summer League––albeit in just two exhibition showings––it feels like he might be catching on even quicker to the NBA game than many initially expected.

Keyonte George Impressed By Darryn Peterson's Start in Utah

The Jazz's rookie has even begun to impress his new partner in the backcourt, Keyonte George, who spoke about some of his first impressions of Peterson during Utah's final game in the SLC Summer League; he highlighted his fast-processing and quick learning ability that's already stood out in his eyes.

"I think just how fast he picks up on things," George said of what's stuck out to him about Peterson. "Whenever he has a question or there's certain people in the building that want to give him certain little knowledge on things, he can pick up on it right away. Whether it's telling him not to play close to the halfcourt line, or face the basket while you're in pick-and-roll, he picks up on it right away."

"Obviously, we know the ability he has; the shot-making, all of the different tools that he has. Him coming into the league with that, it's going to help his process speed up, for sure."

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George, based on the couple of weeks that Peterson's been in the building, also envisions a strong fit to be had with himself and Peterson looking ahead into the season.

While both are primed to be guys with the ball in their hands and initiating the offense a good amount, and Peterson likely even assuming point guard duties for several minutes a game, both of the young guards possess a strong ability to play off-the-ball as well.

One specific aspect of Peterson's game that George highlighted as a valuable asset to add is his ball-handling skills; something that was proven to be immensely valuable during this year's postseason, and now tends to be a strength within the Jazz's own backcourt rotation––especially when factoring in guys like Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh who can also do some damage in that department.

"Adding him to the group, he's going to be able to help all of us," George said of Peterson. "As a ball-handler, whether he's making the right read, to finding the corner, or taking the right shot. When you watch the playoffs, there's multiple guys that can handle the ball that's on the floor. So, he just adds another ball-handler."

"You see all of the different shots he can take, the different reads he makes. It's going to be fun."

It was a long wait throughout last season to see who the Jazz would end up with in this year's draft to add as the next piece of their rebuilding puzzle. And for it to be Peterson of all prospects, it's hard to imagine Utah could've been any better off than where they're at now.

Once we're able to actually see how George and Peterson pair up with one another as the regular season starts later this year, that excitement will only tend to grow from where we're at now.

But already, the Jazz's first-year guard, and the one-two punch he'll create in the backcourt, is shaping up to be a special pairing for years to come.

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