Ranking the Likelihood of Four Utah Jazz Players Getting Extensions

Headed into the 2026 NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz will have four players on the roster who become officially eligible for an extension.

That allows for the Jazz to have the door opened to hash out a new deal for some intriguing rotational pieces, both young and veteran, to ensure they're in the mix for a long time.

Just because they're eligible for an extension doesn't mean they'll get one. However, it does mean that there's at least a two- or three-month window of time where four players on Utah's roster could make an agreement happen, and at least one of which makes total sense to find a deal for.

Let's sort through a ranking of those four players to see who in the mix for an extension would be the most (or least) likely to put pen to paper on one across the summer.

4. Svi Mykhailiuk

Feb 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

So long as the Jazz guarantee his contract for next season, Mykhailiuk officially becomes extension eligible a bit later in the offseason around mid-August. Mykhailiuk is signed on until at least the 2027 offseason, but also has a team option worth just over $4 million to keep him onboard for the next two years.

Mykhailiuk has proven to be a rotational connecting piece on the wing to provide quality floor spacing when given the opportunity. Regardless, the Jazz feel pretty unlikely to shell out more future money on a contract that the team has two more years holding control of on the money he's making.

The more likely option will be for the Jazz to ride out the value of this current contract, pursue a trade, or maybe extend him later down the line next summer. This offseason, though, Utah has much bigger priorities than to shell out a new deal for Mykhaliuk.

Extension Probability: 10%

3. Kyle Filipowski

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Another extension candidate who will become eligible later in August, Filipowski is signed on through the 2027 season along with a team option that could keep him signed on through 2028. At $3 million a year, Utah is getting great value out of the production Filipowski has brought to the table.

But there's still not quite a long-term fit ironed out for him on the Jazz's future roster to warrant any new money coming his way from Utah this offseason. He still needs to continue his growth as a consistent scorer and switchable defender to warrant real assurance in his fit for Utah's future.

Next season will be big in determining where Filipowski fits into the Jazz's rotational puzzle, and whether the front office could decide to push for a deal next summer. Once that shakes out, then his value on a second contract can become a bit more clear.

Extension Probability: 20%

2. Brice Sensabaugh

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots outside against Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

A tricky piece of the puzzle for the future of the Jazz, Sensabaugh's headed into the 2026-27 season on an expiring contract with an opportunity to be extension-eligible at the beginning of July.

﻿Sensabaugh has played well enough to be at least worth consideration of an extension, especially in the flashes he presented at the end of last season when the Jazz were severely depleted.

But on a roster that has a bill building up bigger and bigger every year, re-signing their sixth man scorer a year early might be an idea that's put on the back burner before Kessler (and the name ahead) have their respective deals addressed, and could even allow Sensabaugh to hit restricted free agency in 2027.

Especially if the Jazz end up landing a similar wing scorer in the draft that will eat into Sensabaugh's minutes–– an archetype there's bound to be a lot of around the Jazz's selection–– it'll make his future contract situation even dicier.

Extension Probability: 35%

1. Keyonte George

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The big-ticket extension candidate for the Jazz, George, will be a priority to keep around the building by any means necessary after the year he put together as one of the Jazz's premier offensive playmakers and leaders. And with that bolstered confidence, Utah can really begin to imagine building their backcourt around him.

To ensure they can do so, the Jazz will have to hand out a nice payday. He'll be slated to hit restricted free agency following the 2027 season without a new deal in place this offseason, and that feels like a route Utah doesn't want to take for two of their key pieces after Kessler's situation this summer.

His extension wouldn't kick in until the 2027-28 season when both Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson will have two years left on their respective deals, and could be smart to-do list item to tackle in the coming months before his value climbs any higher next season.

The Jazz have proven they can take an unorthodox approach to restricted free agency if prompted, which means we can't completely out a quiet offseason for George's contract. Though the odds––at least initially––seem like a new deal is more likely than not.

Extension Probability: 70%

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