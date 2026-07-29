The One Thing Utah Jazz Still Need Before Being Considered Contenders

The Utah Jazz are still a few steps away before they're able to be considered a contending-level team.

In reality, they're close. But they just came off another sub-25 win season, haven't had a winning record since Will Hardy was named head coach of this roster, and haven't seen their projected starting five play more than one game together.

So there the Jazz still have work to do. A lot of that progress relies upon this young talent developing and gaining chemistry with one another, but that will come with time––perhaps even as soon as this season.

But when simply looking at the Jazz's roster needs heading into next season and onwards, there's one glaring hole that Utah has to fill before they're able to consider themselves a team that ranks atop the Western Conference.

And ironically, it's essentially the same archetype of player they just traded away earlier this offseason: a defensive-minded, starting-caliber center who can round out this already-talented frontcourt.

The Jazz Still Need a Center to Rise to the Next Level

Now, the rationale for trading Walker Kessler–– someone who would fit their needs in the frontcourt quite well–– is justified.

Utah was able to secure a ton of draft capital in return for him from the Los Angeles Lakers, freed up over $30 million on the books by not paying him his new contract, and has a ton of financial and future flexibility moving forward to make this roster even better.

So you can't fault the Jazz for passing on signing him to a new deal. In all likelihood, the team wasn't going to be competing for a championship on next year's roster anyways.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But now, the Jazz have a clear hole in their starting center spot moving into next year. Sure, Jusuf Nurkic can handle those duties as a plug-and-play starter, but his deficiencies as an offensive threat at the rim and lack of defensive skill set don’t exactly make him a long-term option.

How the Jazz Can Attack Their Need at Center

So the Jazz have to go back to the drawing board to find that long-term option at the five. As to how they do so remains to be seen, and it might not even happen this summer. But the front office does have a few of different routes to attack that need.

Trade for a cost-effective center who can fill those defensive and rebounding needs in the frontcourt. Jarrett Allen has been a fan-favorite option, but to this point, there hasn't been any concrete indication that possibility is truly on the table.

Find a mid-to-late round steal in the draft next summer. Walker Kessler was the 22nd-overall pick himself, and maybe the Jazz can strike gold twice with a guy in a similar mold as him.

Trade up in the draft with their extensive draft capital for a better young option. Utah has several first-rounders moving forward via the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, and of course, the Lakers due to their recent Kessler trade.

So the Jazz have a ton of flexibility to attack that need, which will most likely have to happen once getting to next summer, rather than Utah plugging that hole in the coming weeks before opening night for the 2026-27 campaign.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But by that point, the Jazz will have seen their young talent have a whole season to develop into a better version of themselves, have a clearer idea of what Keyonte George's future looks like as he finishes a contract year, and can then move into the 2027-28 season with real expectations of being a top team in the West.

That means, for now, Jazz fans will have to continue to be patient as they have been throughout this lengthy rebuild process. At the same time, a light is beginning to form at the end of the tunnel after a few dark years in Utah's franchise history.

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