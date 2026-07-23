Jazz's Darryn Peterson Looking to Change the Narrative About Himself

The Utah Jazz's second-overall pick, Darryn Peterson, made some waves during summer league earlier this month for how one aspect of his stat line looked when facing the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas.

That was his number of personal fouls, which stood out with a whopping number nine during his battle with AJ Dybantsa, pairing with his 24 points on 6-18 shooting from the field, three rebounds, three assists, and eight turnovers while playing 30 minutes in an 88-92 loss against Washington.

Of course, that number of fouls would never be possible in a typical regular-season NBA game. Players are allowed to hit 10 personal fouls in summer league play as opposed to the typical six to give guys who are younger or with a bit less experience more leniency in terms of officiating.

But Peterson, in the process of his nine fouls, seemed to have a different approach when it came to getting the whistle: he wants everyone to know that he's here to be physical.

Why Darryn Peterson Wanted to Log Nine Fouls in Summer League

ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained Peterson's thought process behind his nine personal fouls earlier this week, noting that the Jazz rookie wanted to "push the limits" and be physical.

"In summer league, you get 10 fouls... as soon as Darryn Peterson found that out, he said, 'I'm gonna try to get 9,' because he wants the players to learn he's going to play very physically."

"I was told he wants to foul because he wants to be physical. He wants to push the limits... He is not messing around. He is very serious about this."

Brian Windhorst on why Darryn Peterson wanted to foul a lot:



"In summer league you get 10 fouls...as soon as Darryn Peterson found that out he said I'm gonna try to get 9 because he wants the players to learn he's going to play very physical. I was told he wants to foul because… pic.twitter.com/RvGi9xPyQu — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 23, 2026

Of course, Peterson won't be able to have that same flexibility once getting into the true motions of his rookie season. Once he gets six fouls, he's out. But that physical play in the summer league ranks does tend to send a subtle message that the Jazz rookie is looking to change the narrative about himself from what many may believe about him and his playstyle.

Peterson wants to be physical, he wants to be a two-way player who gives opposing teams trouble on both ends of the floor, and, perhaps most importantly, he wants to be healthy and available to play whenever the Jazz need him out there–– despite what many may believe about him from how his season at Kansas went.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peterson made that clear during his opening press conference in Utah, where he noted his desire to play all 82 games of his rookie season and not try to repeat the availability concerns that followed him at Kansas.

“Play all 82 games,” Peterson said of his first goal as a rookie. “Coming off the year I had at Kansas. I didn’t get to play all the games I wanted to. My first goal is to play all 82. Make the playoffs. Try to get a ring. I saw some rookies get deep in the playoffs, and they kind of inspired me to get there.”

Knowing that the Jazz have a player in the building wired to put wins on the board, be on the floor, and be a physical presence in the process, should comfort everyone with the fact that Utah took the right player with their No. 2 pick.

While it might be early––considering Peterson hasn't even gotten on the floor for a regular season game––he's shown all of the right signs to present himself as the franchise centerpiece Utah has been waiting years to get their hands on.

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