Utah Jazz 2026-27 Home Schedule Guide: Best Games, Matchups, Tickets

The Utah Jazz are inching closer to tipping off their 2026-27 regular season with each passing day until things get back in business in late October.

That means in due time, the Jazz's Delta Center will be back to rocking at 100% capacity, and consistently offers one of the best home-court advantages that the league has to offer.

And this year, the intensity within those Jazz home games could be the best they've looked in a while. Utah has its most talented roster in years with hopes of finding their way into the postseason, and taking advantage of those home matchups will be key for this team to reach its ceiling in a tough Western Conference.

As the Jazz still sit a few weeks away before their season gets underway, let's dive into a bit of what their home schedule is going to look like, and break down some of the most appealing matchups on the horizon to watch, but also attend to be a part of the action in the Delta Center up close.

What the Utah Jazz's Home Schedule Looks Like

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy watches the team from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Jazz start their regular season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies this year, they'll quickly arrive back to the Delta Center for game two in order to begin their 41-game home slate.

Here's what the Jazz's home slate looks like from October until things wrap up in mid-April:

vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Friday, October 23

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Sunday, October 25

vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Monday, October 26

vs. San Antonio Spurs: Wednesday, October 28

vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Saturday, October 31

vs. Miami Heat: Tuesday, November 10

vs. Orlando Magic: Wednesday, November 11

vs. San Antonio Spurs: Sunday, November 15

vs. Phoenix Suns: Friday, November 20

vs. Dallas Mavericks: Sunday, November 22

vs. Denver Nuggets: Friday, November 27

vs. Phoenix Suns: Sunday, November 29

vs. Denver Nuggets: Saturday, December 12

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Monday, December 14

vs. Indiana Pacers: Saturday, December 26

vs. New York Knicks: Wednesday, December 30

vs. Boston Celtics: Friday, January 1

vs. Brooklyn Nets: Monday, January 4

vs. Chicago Bulls: Tuesday, January 12

vs. Charlotte Hornets: Thursday, January 14

vs. Sacramento Kings: Sunday, January 17

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Wednesday, January 20

vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Tuesday, January 26

vs. Golden State Warriors: Thursday, January 28

vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Saturday, January 30

vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Monday, February 1

vs. Houston Rockets: Tuesday, February 9

vs. Detroit Pistons: Monday, February 15

vs. Washington Wizards: Saturday, February 27

vs. Houston Rockets: Wednesday, March 10

vs. Sacramento Kings: Friday, March 12

vs. Atlanta Hawks: Wednesday, March 17

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Thursday, March 18

vs. Toronto Raptors: Sunday, March 21

vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Tuesday, March 23

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tuesday, March 30

vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Sunday, April 4

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tuesday, April 6

vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Thursday, April 8

vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Friday, April 9

What the Jazz's Best Games Are

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11dribbles the ball around Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz will have their hands full with a select few teams traveling to Salt Lake City this season; matchups in which Utah will likely be severe underdogs, yet might offer a perfect opportunity for this young roster to see some high-end competition on the other end.

vs. New York Knicks, Dec. 30th: Anytime the reigning champions come to town, there's sure to be some high stakes involves. That's even more so when that team is the Knicks with their historic title from last season. And based on their quiet offseason to retain most of their vital pieces, they'll be right back in the hunt again this year.



vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Mar. 23rd: The 76ers are the easy winners of this NBA offseason. They not only brought in Jaylen Brown via trade with the Boston Celtics for Paul George, but of course, they also secured LeBron James. This will be a must-watch game for any Jazz fan.



vs. OKC Thunder, Mar. 30th, Apr. 6th: Another team that's going to be right back in the title hunt this season: the Thunder, led by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and surrounded by a roster that, while a little less deeper, remains one of the best collections of talent in the NBA.

The Biggest Matchups Utah Faces

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkić (30) tries to defend against San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the talented collective teams the Jazz will be up against, they'll also be facing some noteworthy stars in the Delta Center all season long.

The following names that are on tap, though, will be the biggest stars traveling to Utah that are worth circling the calendar for.

Luka Doncic, Lakers - Oct. 23rd: Outside of just the star talent that Doncic offers, this will also act as a homecoming for former Jazz center Walker Kessler. So this matchups holds double the importance for Utah.



Victor Wembanyama, Spurs - Oct. 28th, Nov. 15th: This might just be the season where Wembanyama officially takes the crown as the NBA's best player and runs away with it. If that's the case, there's no question that his contest against the Jazz will be must-see.



Giannis Antetokounmpo, Heat - Nov. 10th: Perhaps the biggest mover of this offseason: the former Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP will be taking on his first season in a Heat uniform. This will be the first time the Jazz are on the opposing end.



Nikola Jokic, Nuggets - Nov. 27th: Jokic still has a real argument to be the NBA's best player in the world, despite Wembanyama's aggressive emergence. After losing 12 of the first 13 games of his career in Utah, Jokic has since won five straight appearances on the road.



Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves - Dec. 14th, Mar. 18th: The most familiar name the Jazz will be seeing in these matchups is their former Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert. But the Timberwolves' new backcourt duo of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, as well as the addition of Cody Williams, can't be forgotten either.



Stephen Curry, Warriors - January 28th: As Curry, who turns 39 this season, gets deeper and deeper into his playing career, each matchup a team is able to face against him with becomes just a bit more treasued. So keep this game circled, as there's only a finite number of times the Warriors guard will be back on the floor in the Delta Center.



Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers - February 1st: This will mark Mitchell's fourth time facing against the Jazz since his trade out of Utah in 2022, so long as he's healthy for this game. So far, Mitchell is 4-2 in his career against the Jazz, and 2-1 when playing them in Salt Lake City



Kevin Durant, Rockets - Feb. 9th, Mar. 10th: This matchup is one to circle for similiar reasons for Curry's appearances. Ace Bailey has also been on record saying Kevin Durant is one of his basketball idols that he's looked up to coming into the league, so maybe these two games could mark a statement performance for him.



AJ Dybantsa, Wizards - February 27th: This might be the game that most of NBA fans are looking forward to on the Jazz's schedule this season. The No. 1 and No. 2 picks face off in Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, which will be the first time these two have seen each other since their summer league outing in July.

The Jazz's Most Expensive, Least Expensive Games

Mar 14, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Bear and Baby Bear drive off the court during the second quarter in the game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prices as of September 11th, 2026.

According to numbers from VividSeats, the cheapest get-in price for a Jazz home game comes out to $17 for several games on the schedule: vs. the Grizzlies on October 26th, vs. the Magic on November 11th, vs. the Nets on January 4th, vs. the Clippers on January 20th, and vs. the Bucks on January 26th.

As for their most expensive game on the schedule, there's one clear matchup that takes the cake: and that's the Jazz's March 23rd game against the 76ers.

The cheapest get-in price against the 76ers sits at $90 on VividSeats, while several lower-level seats sit at over $1,000.

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