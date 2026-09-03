Utah Jazz Land Two More National TV Games on 2026-27 Schedule

Upon the release of the Utah Jazz's 2026-27 regular season schedule, it was learned that they'd be taking the national TV stage for six of their 82 games throughout the year.

And compared to what the Jazz have been working with in recent seasons, it's a welcomed change of pace. Utah seems primed to win a few more games this year compared to some of their latest rebuilding seasons, and they'll be getting a bit more national attention in the process.

However, it now seems like the Jazz will be getting two more nationally televised games on the schedule, based on some recent updates from the league.

Jazz Adding Two More Nationally Televised Games for 2026-27

According to a release from the NBA, the Jazz have added two NBA TV games to their schedule for later this season––both of which are set to take place before the All-Star break hits in February.

The Jazz will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers on the road come Monday, November 23rd, for their first newly scheduled national TV matchup, with their second being on January 15th on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA today announced NBA TV’s game schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.



More: https://t.co/9FWeun59mT



Full NBA TV schedule: https://t.co/ADK2Y6IV4S — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 3, 2026

It's a couple of new matchups the Jazz have with a bit higher stakes against two teams that have serious star power to lean on. The Lakers have Luka Doncic running the show for the first time without LeBron James this season, while the Thunder still have a two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the peak of his powers.

So these two matchups will be far from a walk in the park for the Jazz in their transition to try and win a bit more games this season than they've been accustomed to.

However, when a team like Utah is given a couple more opportunities to prove themselves on a national stage, it's an opportunity that this group is sure to embrace.

Jan 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just last season, the Jazz were plugged in with just two games scheduled on national TV. And when factoring in the state of this roster, it makes sense as to why that is.

Utah was actively losing games and trying to boost their lottery odds for multiple years, which led to them netting a grand total of 22 wins for the 2025-26 season, and not exactly the premier team to have on national TV too frequently.

Fast forward to the Jazz's 2026-27 campaign, and the narrative has shifted.

The Jazz are looking to piece together a competitive roster that can make the postseason for the first time in four years, have a combination of veteran and young talent, and might end up as one of the more exciting teams to watch around the NBA this season.

Because of that, the league was sure to give them more national love upon this season's schedule release. And that continues with their latest addition of two more games on NBA TV.

Now, the Jazz's national TV schedule looks like the following:

@ LA Clippers | November 17th, NBC



@ LA Lakers | November 23rd, NBA TV



@ Golden State Warriors | December 1st, NBC



@ OKC Thunder | January 15th, NBA TV



@ Denver Nuggets | January 19th, NBC



@ Houston Rockets | February 3rd, ESPN



vs. Houston Rockets | February 9th, NBC



vs. Washington Wizards | February 27th, Prime

Game one of this slate sits a little over two months away from getting underway. And as for the Jazz's regular season tipoff, that begins in a little over six weeks on October 21st on the road vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

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