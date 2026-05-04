The Utah Jazz are less than a week away from the long-awaited NBA draft lottery going down in Chicago. As it relates to their first-round pick, they'll have eight possible results of where that selection may land between spots one and eight.

However, the odds for exactly where the Jazz's pick could ultimately end up with are all over the place.

Some slots within that top-eight range have less than a 3% chance of being handed to Utah, while other selections on the board have over a 25% chance of being their end result come Sunday afternoon.

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walk through the audience during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With that in mind, let's break down the Jazz's most and least likely outcomes for this year's draft lottery, and see where the most likely spot will be for Utah to end up.

8. Pick 8: 2.4%

Jazz fans can take a deep breath knowing that their least-likely outcome is their least favorable–– a dropping four spots from their top-four-rated odds comes in at less than 3% chance.

This would require four teams with lower odds than the Jazz to leapfrog them into the top four, as well as everyone ahead of Utah in the top-three slots. That's a pretty unlikely outcome, hence the 2.4% chance.

7. Pick 5: 7.5%

For the Jazz to only drop one spot from their top-four pick, it's also not quite as likely as the rest of the field projects with just a 7.5% chance. This means one team from spots five to 14 would jump, while the top teams’ spots ahead of Utah hold.

Considering the draft class has largely been praised for its top four talents, seeing them narrowly miss out on those guys at slot five would be pretty heartbreaking. Top four or better will be the goal in mind.

6. Pick 4: 11.0%

The Jazz's chances to hold as the fourth pick after having the fourth-best odds to land the first pick aren't as high as you'd expect. It's actually one of their more less favored outcomes to see transpire at 11%.

There's no doubt the Jazz would certainly be satisfied with this outcome, though. They'd leave guaranteed to land one of the top four prospects in the class, and they wouldn't fall victim to a steep drop down the board like last year's outcome.

5. Pick 3: 11.2%

Just narrowly above the Jazz's chances of landing pick four is their odds to jump to pick three–– sitting at 11.2%. The Jazz have had two cracks at a number three pick throughout franchise history, and neither of which has panned out extremely well.

In 2011 they selected Enes Kanter, and in 1982 was their infamous draft day deal to send out Dominique Wilkins to the Atlanta Hawks. Maybe a third time's the charm.

4. Pick 2: 11.4%

A top-two pick has just about the same odds as a top three or four pick, landing at 11.4% odds to make that coveted jump.

The only other time the Jazz stumbled upon the second-overall pick in their time as a franchise was before the lottery's inception with their selection of Louisville guard Darrell Griffith, who'd go on to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award back in 1980.

3. Pick 1: 11.5%

Surprisingly, one of the Jazz's top-three most favored outcomes for the lottery will be to make the leap all the way to the first-overall pick, and thus get their pick of the litter in what sets up to be one of the best draft classes at the top in recent memory.

The Jazz have never landed the number one pick in the draft throughout their franchise's 50-plus-year history. There'd be no better time to end that streak than right now.

2. Pick 7: 17.9%

A far more favorable outcome than the previous entries; dropping three spots from four to seven is well within the cards for the Jazz. That'd be a pretty sobering feeling after not just last year's lottery outcome, but after a long season of 60-plus losses to not even result in a top six pick.

That means, for the Jazz to fall to either the seventh or eighth pick, it sits right around a 1/5 chance of going down. Utah can only hope for better luck to be on their side in this year's go-around of the drawing.

1. Pick 6: 27.1%

The by-far most likely outcome for the Jazz on May 10th will be to end up with the sixth-overall pick, with a staggering percentage of over 25% to see this become their reality.

It'd be hard to imagine top names like Cameron Boozer or Darryn Peterson fall within this range, but other top guard prospects like Darius Acuff, Mikel Brown, or Kingston Flemings would be prime candidates to come off the board here.

Of course, though, the Jazz will be hoping to have more flexibility by filling in higher than the sixth spot once they hear their name called on Sunday.

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