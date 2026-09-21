Utah Jazz Could Still Trade One Player After Cody Williams Deal

The Utah Jazz, as currently constructed, could simply enter the 2026-27 season and be ready to go for the year ahead.

They have 14 players signed under contract on a traditional deal, have made multiple moves around the edges of their roster this offseason, and most recently, decided to move out Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Josh Green.

But with just around a month to go until the Jazz's regular season tips off, the front office still has time to make some last-minute adjustments to their roster. If the right trade opportunity arises, or a team emerges with interest in a player they have onboard, perhaps another move could be in store before Utah kicks off game one of 82.

And if the Jazz were going to make a move to their roster before the new season, one name might stick out a bit more than others as a likely trade asset: that's veteran wing Svi Mykhailiuk.

Why Svi Mykhailiuk Could Make Sense as a Trade Piece

Now, when looking at Mykhailiuk's fit with the Jazz roster, he might be a more likely bet to stay onboard before opening night rather than being someone Utah is aggressively taking calls on.

All throughout last season when Mykhailiuk played, he was a plug-and-play piece on the wing who could play well off the ball and be an effective shooter from deep, worth a little over 20 minutes a night. If the Jazz had minutes up for grabs on the wing entering this year, he's got a good route to land some opportunities.

However, it's also for those reasons that other teams could take an interest in Mykhailiuk, and perhaps the Jazz could have an interest in shopping him, knowing the types of talent they have playing on the wing in their rotation this season.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between their young cornerstones of Darryn Peterson and Ace Bailey, their bench spark plug Brice Sensabaugh, and their new defensive-minded additions of Josh Okogie and Josh Green, this Jazz wing rotation looks a bit different than it did when Mykhailiuk had a significant share of the minutes in the rotation.

If Mykhailiuk is an odd man out in the rotation entering the seasom, Jazz might just decide to name him a healthy scratch throughout the course of the year and keep him on as a fill-in rotational player when necessary.

After all, he's on an affordable two-year deal at $3 million AAV, so it wouldn’t take many resources to keep him on the roster without playing him big minutes.

But at the same time, a player of his skillset might have value on the trade market for another team with needs on the wing. And if he wasn't going to get a ton of reps for the Jazz next season, then maybe cashing in on him via trade might not be the worst idea, all things considered.

For now, he's set to remain in Utah, and could have a good share of minutes going his way to start the year. But if that changes for any reason as the season goes on, the idea of a trade could start to heat up a bit further.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!