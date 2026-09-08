3 Priorities the Utah Jazz Must Address Before Opening Night

The Utah Jazz are six weeks away from tipping off their 2026-27 regular season campaign.

And for the most part, the Jazz's work around the roster has been completed before the start of next season. They've had a successful draft and free agency period that's now brought this roster to a better state than things have looked since the start of their rebuild process in 2022.

However, that's not to say all of the Jazz's outstanding priorities have been addressed to bring their offseason to 100% completion. A select few tasks are still on the Jazz's to-do list to truly finalize how this roster looks for day one of the new season, and are bound to be answered in the days and weeks ahead.

Let's break down the three biggest priorities that the Jazz have on tap between now and the start of next season:

1. Fill Their Final 15-Man Roster Spot

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge watches the teams warm up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Jazz opted to move on from both Cody Williams and John Konchar a couple of weeks ago via trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah now has one open roster spot left to tackle before the season gets rolling.

Right now, the Jazz have 14 traditional contracts, three two-way deals, and a training camp contract for Harrison Ingram. Utah could decide to sign one of those lesser contracts, such as Blake Hinson's, to a traditional contract, or an external addition could be picked up.

As to how the Jazz address that open spot remains to be seen. However, the front office at least has some additional options to tweak the back-end of their roster in whatever way they deem fit.

2. Decide on Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh Extensions

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) brings the ball up the court against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have two players from their 2023 draft class who are now eligible for a rookie-scale extension: Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. Each is in a bit different tier as it pertains to value and role in Utah's future plans, though each could feasibly find their way to a second contract in Utah based on how their first three years have gone.

The question though remains whether or not the Jazz decide to put pen to paper on those new contracts before the regular season, or if they decide to wait until next offseason to decide on the future of both.

If the Jazz want to maintain flexibility in terms of their finances, the Jazz will hold off on signing either George or Sensabaugh. If security is the priority for both sides, then a new deal is well within the realm of possibilities before late October.

3. Guarantee Mo Bamba's Contract–– Or Don't

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts with center Mo Bamba (11) and forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have 14 traditional contracts signed onto their current roster. Yet, one of those deals, Mo Bamba’s, is non-guaranteed. If Utah wanted to cut ties with Bamba before the season started, they could do so to only incur a $200,000 cap hit before the season. If he's on the roster for opening night, $500,000 is paid out his way.

So the Jazz are due to decide whether or not it's worth keeping Bamba around as one of their final pieces on the roster, or if they find another player who's more worthy of that spot than the backup big man.

To this point, it feels more likely than not that Bamba will remain a part of the roster when the Jazz are on the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies. At the very least, though, they have the flexibility to switch things up.

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