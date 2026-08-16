Utah Jazz Don't Get a Christmas Game–– But They Do Play Two Other Holidays

The Utah Jazz's 2026-27 regular season schedule is out.

And while we're still a little over two months away from the Jazz playing any games next season, their schedule releasing this past week allows us to see when and where Utah will be playing throughout their next 82 games, and thus, a small glimpse of what their upcoming campaign could look like,

That also includes seeing where the Jazz might be throughout next season from October to April in terms of how many holiday games they play, and who they play against them in those outings.

And for the Jazz, they don't get many holiday games throughout this coming season–– and certainly aren't in line for a Christmas Day game–– they do have a couple of holidays that they'll actually be scheduled for.

Those two are New Year's Day, where the Jazz will be playing the Boston Celtics, and on Halloween against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jazz Have Two Holiday Games on Their 2026-27 Schedule

Sure, it's no Christmas. Utah hasn't played in one of those games since the 2021 season. And the Jazz don't get to participate in the likes of opening day or Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

However, for not one, but two holiday showings, those look to be some pretty good pulls in the Jazz's draw for a new schedule.

As it relates to New Year's Day, the Jazz are no stranger to playing on the first day of the new year. Utah will be entering their third-straight season scheduled to play on January 1st, after having not had one on tap for the five years prior.

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts after a call for the against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On January 1st, 2027, the Jazz will be one of 12 teams starting the new calendar year off with a regular season matchup, as Utah will be facing off against the Boston Celtics in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz will be slated to face the Celtics twice in a pretty quick month-long turnaround. They'll travel to Boston on December 18th for their first, and will be tasked with a holiday showing for their second and final meeting.

The Jazz will also have another holiday matchup earlier in the season via the Trail Blazers on Halloween, which is set to be in Utah early in the day at 1 p.m. MT, and more importantly, the first six games of their regular season schedule.

That game against Portland will be the Jazz's first of two played between October and December before they play in back-to-back matchups against one another in April.

So the Jazz are still able to find their way to the spotlight for a holiday a couple of times a season; a little similar to the way Utah's national TV situation panned out, and their ability to claw to six primetime games throughout their set of 82.

And if they can, possibly going 2-0 in these couple of matchups, that's a big step forward for this budding, developing core of a roster.

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