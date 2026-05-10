Jazz Draft Lottery History: Where Has Utah Landed in the Past?

The Utah Jazz have officially arrived at the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, where after a long wait and a season full of piling up losses, they'll finally know where they'll be picking in the draft later next month to add another key piece for their future.

As it relates to the Jazz's luck in the lottery throughout franchise history, though, things have not panned out too positively from their perspective.

They've been in the lottery now nine times since 2010, and have only seen a remotely positive outcome come to fruition in just one. This year, the Jazz will be hoping to see things develop a bit differently.

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; From left to right, Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, CEO Danny Ainge, owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy sit court side before the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Let's take a look back at how each draft lottery has gone for the Jazz dating back to 2011, seeing just how poorly things have gone for them and their hopes of landing a top pick.

2025: Proj. No. 1 | No. 5 (-4)

The biggest point of misfortune in the Jazz's lottery history: Utah went from potentially landing their first-ever number-one pick in franchise history to dropping down to their worst-case scenario at pick eight.

The Jazz did manage to luck out with Ace Bailey at that fifth slot, but it does leave a major what-if in play for how this team could look right now with the number one pick Cooper Flagg.

2024: Proj. No. 8 | No. 10 (-2)

Another year of Jazz lottery luck not panning out in their favor, Utah dropped two spots from pick eight to 10 in 2024, which would end up as the selection to add Cody Williams.

While not as drastic as what would eventually happen in 2025, it's another draft lottery where Utah didn't quite get the result they were hoping for.

2023: Proj. No. 9 | No. 9

The Jazz didn't shift at all in the first year of their newest rebuild, sticking at their ninth spot to secure UCF's Taylor Hendricks, a key piece in Utah's latest deal to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. at this past trade deadline.

While not a leap into the top spot for Victor Wembanyama like the Jazz would've likely hoped for, it's better than falling down the board like the last two years have gone.

2016: Proj. No. 12 | No. 12

Now 10 years ago, the Jazz couldn't strike on any fortune to leap up from their 12th spot. However, Utah wouldn't end up selecting at this pick after all.

Instead, this would be their trade chip used to add George Hill via a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. Hill played less than 50 regular-season games with the franchise.

2015: Proj. No. 12 | No. 12

Another example of the Jazz sticking at their projections in the lottery, it's exactly how things went in 2015, and a replica of 2016's outcome.

This time, though, the Jazz would end up sticking and picking at 12 rather than trading it on draft night, landing Kentucky forward Trey Lyles. It would only be two years later in 2017, though, when Lyles would then be traded on draft night in exchange for the pick to land Donovan Mitchell.

2014: Proj. No. 4 | No. 5 (-1)

A small bump down the board for the Jazz in 2014, Utah lost out on the Andrew Wiggins sweepstakes by landing at pick five and securing guard Dante Exum with that selection.

In a lottery where multiple selections would develop into All-Star talents like Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, and Wiggins, the Jazz would leave empty-handed without one of their own.

2013: Proj. No. 14 | No. 14

Right on the edge of the pool of lottery teams, the Jazz couldn't hit big in 2013, and instead settled at pick 14.

Oddly, though, the best talent in the draft happened to be picked up one spot behind the Jazz at pick 15 by taking a prospect by the name of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

2011: Proj. No. 12, No. 6 | No. 12, No. 3 (+3)

In a lottery where the Jazz had two picks thanks to the Deron Williams trade with the New Jersey Nets, Utah stumbled upon some lottery luck with that selection acquired via trade. That pick went from six to three, while their own stuck at 12.

It's pretty shocking considering you have to go back 15 years to find the last time the Jazz have moved up in the lottery, and that's not even with the pick they owned themselves. Perhaps that's a hint that Utah is due for good luck to be on their side in this year's lottery, but only time will tell.

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