Utah Jazz Finally Learn Results of Draft Lottery Coin Flip

The Utah Jazz have finally learned their fate for their long-awaited NBA Draft Lottery coin flip with the Sacramento Kings.

And it's safe to say that the odds happened to be in the Jazz's favor.

The Jazz happened to win their coin flip at the four-five spot with the Kings to determine who would sit higher on the lottery totem pole, leaving Utah to secure the win in said flip.

The NBA released a full statement–– via Deseret News' Sarah Todd on X–– on the tiebreaker results between both the Jazz and the other teams to have their official spot in the draft decided upon random drawings.

Official announcement with all tiebreaker results https://t.co/SXDijkRssO pic.twitter.com/HQQOAFxTXJ — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) April 20, 2026

Following the results of the ties broken down on the board, it still leaves the Jazz with the same odds of landing the number-one pick at an 11.5%––the same as the Kings hold considering both teams finished with a 22-60 record in the regular season.

However, the most important factor to note about the Jazz's coin flip victory is that they don't have to worry about any pick protection obligations to the OKC Thunder.

Jazz Officially Retain Their 2026 First Round Pick

Utah's first-round pick in this year's draft was top-eight protected in the hands of the Thunder; a storyline that followed the Jazz all season long, and was a large reason as to why the team desperately tanked towards the end of the year in order to secure that pick.

The protections on that pick actually stemmed from a trade from the Jazz back in 2021 with the Thunder that included Derrick Favors in what was mostly a salary dump exchange, but would wind up following Utah in the years to come for the implications it held in their future rebuilding efforts.

Oct 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Former teammates Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) meet at mid-court before the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Instead of being able to hit accelerate on their season to put together wins, the Jazz needed to ensure they kept their first-round pick at whatever cost, and not forfeit that value to the reigning champion Thunder.

The tanking was ugly, and the season had it's dark moments. But now, the Jazz front office and fans alike are able to take a deep breath.

Following those lottery results, the Jazz will officially be keeping their pick in the lottery no matter what happens on the night of the events in Chicago, even if they happen to fall down the board four spots in what would be a worst-case scenario.

In terms of their odds at a top-four pick on the board, Utah sits with a 45.2% chance to stay within their current spot on the board, or move up into the top three, where there remain some top-tier talents in terms of prospects that could have a real chance of changing the future trajectory of the Jazz's roster.

Circle your calendars for May 10th for when the Jazz will finally learn when their place in the draft becomes cemented, and could potentially mark the first time when Utah's own first-rounder shifts up the board depending on whether or not luck continues to be on their side.

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