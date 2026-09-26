Utah Jazz Exec Austin Ainge Explains Logic on Keyonte George Extension

The Utah Jazz made a big move for their future just a few weeks out from the start of their 2026-27 season by signing their budding guard, Keyonte George, to a brand-new five-year, $157.5 million extension.

Heading into the new season, there were increasing conversations around whether or not the Jazz and George would get a fresh contract done before the final year of his rookie deal, fresh off of an impressive 2025-26 campaign with career-best averages.

In due time, the two sides would make the agreement happen, effectively giving George a nice payday with a contract sitting at just over a $30 million AAV, and keeping the guard as a staple within the backcourt in Salt Lake City through the 2032 season.

What Austin Ainge Said About Keyonte George's Extension

Jazz president Austin Ainge was able to address the extension for George for the first time a little under a week away from Utah's team media day via an interview with JP Chunga and Eric Spyropoulos.

And when breaking down the logic behind the Jazz's move to sign George this summer, Ainge outlined why the front office felt that this offseason was the right time to hash out a new $150 million deal.

"Really, to be a good team, you need players that outperform their contracts," Ainge said. "That's just the way it works. We think that Keyonte can continue to get better and outperform that number. And that's how you win. Because everyone else has the same salary cap, so you need some guys that just play really well more than they make."

"We're just really excited to have Keyonte commit to us and us commit to him in a long term way. We think Keyonte's really good and can still be a lot better. And so, we think there's tremendous upside, and we're just excited to have them as part of our program."

Ainge and the Jazz clearly wanted to get ahead of George's potentially growing salary by agreeing to a new extension this summer, rather than waiting until next summer and seeing that contract number go up.

Just last season, George took advantage of a pivotal third season in Utah, where he averaged over 23 points and six assists a game on career-best shooting numbers, while also developing into one of the more important leaders around this Jazz roster entirely.

If he continues posting similar numbers, or gets even better, the Jazz were only going to be set to pay him more on his next contract if they waited on signing that extension. Signing him now allows for Utah to get ahead of that development, and gives them a big leg up when it comes to building out their roster.

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also inherent risk in paying George over $30 million annually if he doesn't progress much more from the level he's at now. Ainge and the front office, however, seem to have no worries about that being in the cards.

The Jazz also had just dealt with a pretty turbulent restricted free agency process with center Walker Kessler earlier this offseason that inevitably led to the two sides seeing their relationships reportedly sour.

After once being considered a franchise cornerstone, Kessler would be signed-and-traded to the Los Angeles Lakers not even a week into free agency. The Jazz obviously didn't want to see themselves go down a similar road with George, and now don't have to have any worries thanks to a new five-year extension.

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