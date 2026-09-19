What's Next for Utah Jazz After Keyonte George's 5-Year Extension

The Utah Jazz completed a big task on their to-do list on Friday afternoon after news had broken that the team had agreed to a five-year, $157.5 million extension with Keyonte George, keeping him in Salt Lake City until 2032.

That pending extension for George was undoubtedly the biggest assignment the Jazz had left to address before their 2026-27 season got off and rolling.

Now, the front office can take a deep breath, knowing their cornerstone guard is around for the next half-decade on a pretty affordable contract that can look even better if his development remains on track moving forward.

Let's break down a bit of what's next for the Jazz now that George is locked in and under contract for the foreseeable future:

Jazz's Roster Remains Mostly Complete

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Jazz's immediate decisions to be made for their 2026-27 roster, the front office has already remained relatively proactive in getting this group fully prepared for opening night.

They have 14 players signed onto traditional contracts, have all three two-way slots filled, and now can check off George's extension from their preseason to-do list as well.

The only task left for the Jazz to take on before tipping off game one of the regular season next month is potentially rounding out their roster with a 15th player, which comes because of the newly opened roster spot due to Utah's recent trade to send Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz could decide to fill that spot before game one, or leave it open heading into the season for more flexibility to add a player deeper into the year. But if that 15th spot is filled, Utah's 2026-27 opening night roster will be essentially finalized.

Deciding on Brice Sensabaugh's Future

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With George's future in Salt Lake City now a whole lot more clear, the Jazz have one more key extension situation facing them heading into 2027 in the form of Brice Sensabaugh. He's also set to enter the final year of his rookie deal this coming season, though he hasn't seen the same long-term security ironed out with a second contract.

George's future with the Jazz was pretty clear to envision even before cementing his extension, but Sensbaugh's situation is a little bit different.

He's coming off a career season in 2025-26 where he emerged as a high-level bench spark plug and outside shooter, though finds himself on a roster with several other scoring threats that might leave his skillset a bit expendable, depending on the cost of his next contract.

Sensabaugh hasn't developed too expansively as a defender, and if he does end up costing too much for the Jazz's liking on that second contract, Utah may direct their resources to adding another perimeter defender rather than extending their bench spark plug.

However, if he can be signed at the right price, Sensbaugh's a valuable piece to have around, and can join next to George as a second young name who can be locked in for another contract multiple years into the future. Time will tell if that agreement can happen this offseason, or if talks are tabled for later.

Banking on Keyonte George's Defensive Development

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While George has answered the bell on a handful of key questions surrounding his development based on his breakout 2025-26 campaign, there is one aspect to his game that has to turn around in the right direction now that he's the Jazz's newest $157 million man: that's his defensive skillset.

George still remains a below-average perimeter defender, who struggles to consistently guard high-end matchups that make his fit on that side of the ball a bit more up in the air than really anything else, and will only become more concerning as the Jazz get further into competitive, playoff-type games.

So for the next six years that George is signed on with the Jazz, he'll have to not only keep the ball rolling in the right direction as a primary offensive option in the backcourt, but also smooth out his consistency defensively to make him a more reliable threat on both ends of the floor.

If he can make that dream come to fruition, and even just become an average-level defender to better complement what he brings on the other end, this AAV of $31 million a year can look like great value in a short amount of time.

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