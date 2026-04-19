The Utah Jazz head into next season with some high expectations, both inside the building and out.

The roster will be fully healthy compared to this year, where they were ravaged with injuries up and down the rotation. We could see another leap in development from Keyonte George and Ace Bailey, and if they're lucky, they can add another highly rated prospect to this year's draft.

So to hear that the Jazz are facing some steep pressure to perform next season would be fair to assume. And when asking Lauri Markkanen about what his team could do next season, he seems to have the same playoff expectations that everyone else does.

"I mean, the league is super talented, and I think we've got to put it together. But we've definitely have a chance. That's our mindset going into the year, that we will make the playoffs."

"That's everybody's goal. I've talked to the guys, and they're ready to go into the offseason and work out and get better in every way possible, and kind of be ready to go for October. Hopefully, we can have a great summer, add a couple of pieces here, and I think we'll be ready to go."

Lauri Markkanen on whether he thinks next season's Jazz roster can make the playoffs:



🗣️"The league is super talented, and I think we've got to put it together. But we've definitely got a chance."



"That's our mindset going into the year, that we will make the playoffs..." https://t.co/R1QmzTNW0s pic.twitter.com/C29xFp5nLP — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Lauri Markkanen Sees Playoff Ceiling With Next Year's Jazz Roster

Of course, as Markkanen noted, a lot has to happen between now and the start of next season to truly say the Jazz have made the jump to be a playoff team.

The defense has to take a step forward from being the worst in the NBA for a third straight season, development still has to come from George, Bailey, and all of the Jazz's other young players, and maybe most importantly, health also has to be on their side for everything to come together as expected.

In reality, the Jazz are coming fresh off a 22-win season. A lot of those pitfalls can be attributed to health or lottery implications, but Utah still has to take steps forward both in their development and in their roster construction to reach over .500 for the first time since their 2022 season.

However, on the surface, the initial signs are definitely showing that the Jazz could be in line for a massively different 2026-27 campaign from what they had just seen through their last few months. And for Markkanen in particular, it’s bound to be refreshing to be a part of a playoff-level roster.

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) makes a quick move around Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Despite eight years in the league, and about half of those playing at an All-Star level, Markkanen has yet to appear in a single playoff game––making the Jazz's success next year extremely important for not just for the franchise, but also to get their All-Star forward on a stage where he can compete in high-intensity, postseason games like he deserves.

Time will tell if the Jazz can make those strides happen. At least in Markkanen's eyes, next season might finally be the time when Utah's long-spanning vision starts to truly materialize.

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