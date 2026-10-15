Utah Jazz Have Glaring Rotation Decision to Make Before Opening Night

The Utah Jazz are less than a week away from tipping off their 2026-27 regular season campaign.

And for the most part, we have a pretty good idea about what this Jazz rotation is going to look like once game one officially rolls around.

Between All-Stars in Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., the young talent Utah has brought in through the past several years, and a few veterans to round out some pockets of the Jazz's rotation, this group is undoubtedly looking better than it's been since first starting their rebuild process.

However, there does remain one big question left unanswered surrounding the Jazz's rotation that's bound to see a verdict one way or another in the coming days: and that's determining who Will Hardy will name as Utah's fifth starter in game one of the regular season.

Who Will the Utah Jazz Name as Their Fifth Starter?

Just a few weeks ago, it felt pretty settled as to what the starting five would look like for the Jazz once opening night against the Memphis Grizzlies arrived–– but those plans would soon change after Jusuf Nurkic would suffer a foot injury in preseason to take him out for multiple weeks into the new season.

So now, the Jazz are left with likely just four starters locked in for opening night: Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Lauri Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson, all without a clear determination for that fifth spot.

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy instructs the team during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And on the surface, it feels like the Jazz could go two ways based on the current personnel on their roster. Because at this point in the offseason with just days to go until tip-off arrives, it feels pretty unlikely that Utah is going to make a move to bolster their center spot via free agent signing or trade.

Who the Utah Jazz's Fifth Starter Might Be

The first route the Jazz could go for that final starting spot is to simply plug in their next man up at center.

And to this point, it seems as if that's been none other than Jaxson Hayes; Utah's veteran free agent signing from this summer who's started the last two games of preseason since Nurkic has been sidelined.

The fit for Hayes in this starting lineup does make a good bit of sense, simply as a replacement to fill in Nurkic's spot for a short time frame. While not the most flashy big man in the league, Hayes brings size, rim finishing, athleticism, and a bit of rebounding and passing that Utah's lineup could certainly benefit from.

Then, there's also the possibility that the Jazz have the direction of simply starting their best five players on the roster. And that means Utah would roll with Ace Bailey as that fifth starter, while Jaren Jackson Jr. shifts down and becomes that starting center.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That lineup with Bailey would certainly look a bit different than what Hayes offers, and it would certainly have more sheer talent. Yet, Utah would lose a bit of height, rebounding, and put Jackson Jr. in an awkward fit as a primary center.

That starting five with Bailey would have more scoring versatility, length on the wing, and overall, would be starting the best five names on the roster from day one, but that's far from saying his spot in the first five is seamless.

What to Expect Out of Jazz's Starters Moving Forward

To this point, the Jazz haven't provided any clear determination of what to expect for their day one starting lineup. After all, Utah still sits many days away from their first regular season game of the year.

However, perhaps Utah's fourth and final preseason game against the Phoenix Suns could provide one final effort to test out lineups and see which five would be best to start things off on a nightly basis.

Based on what we've seen in preseason so far, though––in the minimal reps that this team has gotten without Nurkic––it's been Hayes as the one called up into that starting five. Not Bailey.

So if that trend holds up for Hayes in the fourth and final preseason game, it might just be a sign of things to come once the regular season gets underway. But once the Jazz get healthier, or a player starts overperforming in the reps they get, Utah certainly wouldn't be afraid to make a pivot early on in the season.

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