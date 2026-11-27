The Utah Jazz haven't had the most ideal start to the regular season. That's no secret.

They've started the season with a 3-16 record to sink towards the bottom of the Western Conference, have seen their offense plummet to among the worst-rated units in the NBA, and have suffered a barrage of injury concerns throughout the entire way.

If the Jazz want to see their fate for this season take a turn in the right direction, many things will have to improve––and fast. That can be said for a variety of aspects of Utah's game plan that haven't gone right through the first month of the season.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four of the more concerning stats from the start of the Jazz's season that have to start breaking their way in the coming weeks if they want to dig out of the deep hole they've created in the standings.

Team's Field Goal Percentage: 38.4%

Nov 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) takes a three-point shot over Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As has been the case for the Jazz many times this season–– this offense just struggles to gain any consistency shooting the ball for what's seemed to be a nightly basis.

Utah's sub-40% shooting from the field on the season has brought them to being ranked bottom five in the league for field goal percentage. Utah has shot 48% or better as a team in just six games this season, and each of their three wins on the season has come from one of those performances.

Shockingly, two of the teams that rank below the Jazz in field goal shooting are two premier threats in the East: the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

But Utah doesn't have the same stout defense on the other end to support that lack of shooting efficiency–– and that's led to them racking up just three wins in 19 tries.

The Jazz have to start shooting better. Period. Of course, that's a bit easier said than done, knowing that the team has been without three of their typical starters for most of the season. But it's hard to imagine Utah turning things around anytime soon with less than 40% of their total shots falling.

Team Turnovers Per Game: 17.1

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) and Utah Jazz guard Josh Okogie (21) battle for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels a little like Groundhog Day discussing the Jazz's turnover problems–– because it's been such a frequently occuring issue for this team over the past three years.

The Jazz have not been a high-ranking team when it comes to turnovers since Will Hardy arrived in 2022. From his first season in the mix to this year, Utah has finished each year ranked in the bottom five teams when it comes to turnovers per game.

This year, the Jazz have actually taken a step back from where they finished last year, as they rank 27th in the NBA for turnovers per game at 17.1––just below their 26th spot when they were averaging 15.5 per night.

That lack of ball security and decision-making has still shown up time and time again for Utah as it has since 2022. Utah has still found ways to overcome those giveaways in the past for some effective offensive performances. But this season, those turnover woes have only been contributing factors.

Opposing Free Throw Attempts and %: 30.1 FTA, 81.1%

Nov 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) makes a free-throw shot to give the Dallas Mavericks the lead during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An interesting stat from the start of the Jazz's season centers around just how outmatched they've been in the free throw category; not just when it comes to how many (and how well) opposing teams are shooting from the charity stripe, but also how poorly Utah has performed themselves at the line.

The Jazz as a team do not shoot particularly well from the line. They shoot less than 75% as a team, and rank 28th in the league for free throw percentage. They get to the line a fair amount–– as they rank 13th in the NBA for average free throw attempts (24.5)–– but they don't always convert on their opportunities.

Now, for teams that play the Jazz, they get to the line. And when they do, it's typically a successful result. Utah ranks dead last in the league for opposing free throws allowed per game (30.1), while also ranking 29th in opposing free throw percentage allowed (81.1%).

Teams are averaging six more points per game than Utah simply based on their opportunities at the line.

The Jazz have to win within the margins in stats like these if they want to find more success in the standings, considering they haven't been the most consistent on either side of the ball this season. So far, though, free throws have actually been an underrated and costly weakness within their game plan.

Games Played With Preseason Projected Starting Five: 0

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) watches the game from the bench in street clothes during the first half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the most shocking result of the Jazz's start to the season: the team has played zero games with the starting five they expected to have before the year started.

Things were looking good and healthy for the Jazz heading into the new year. Then, Jusuf Nurkic went down with a foot injury in the preseason that's kept him sidelined for nearly two months.

After that, Jaren Jackson Jr. tore his MCL in less than five games, then Lauri Markkanen would end up sidelined with a fractured hand for at least a month. The Jazz just haven't had their guys healthy, and that'll continue to be the case until early-to-mid December.

The Jazz have had no choice but to power through those injury troubles. And so far, it's led them to a pretty bleak result in the standings. But maybe once everyone's back to 100% and Utah can start building with what they expected to have earlier this summer, more wins can start coming to fruition.

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