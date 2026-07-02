Utah Jazz Have One More Move to Make in the Walker Kessler Trade

The Utah Jazz should look to expand the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade to the Los Angeles Lakers into a larger deal. In all likelihood, the Jazz are already looking into it, as the trade won't become official until July 6, which is when the free-agency moratorium ends at 10:01 a.m. MDT.

That gives the front office a couple of days to work something out with another team to expand the trade into something bigger.

Salary-Cap Situation

Under normal circumstances, this would be no big deal, but in this instance, it's imperative that the Jazz consider taking action. If you take a look at the cap sheet for the Jazz at the moment, Darryn Peterson is their third-highest-paid player, and he is an incoming rookie.

There is no salary on Utah’s cap sheet between Peterson’s $13,195,320 salary and Lauri Markkanen’s $46,113,154 salary. This matters a lot when it comes to salary matching in trades for players who make more than $26.1M per year without trading a key young core player or without consolidating more than three contracts at once.

A Projected Package

Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A package of John Konchar, Cody Williams, and Brice Sensabaugh could bring back an absolute maximum of $26,138,837 worth of salary in a trade.

This is where expanding the Kessler trade comes into play. His first-year salary with the Lakers is currently estimated at $30,232,558. When you sign-and-trade a player as the sending team, only 50% of the player’s outgoing salary counts as salary going out.

Under that estimate for Kessler, Utah's outgoing salary would only be $15,116,279. At the moment, the Jazz aren't taking any players back in the deal.

If a team is below the first apron, as the Jazz are, any salary sent out between $7,500,001 and $29,000,000 can bring back a total of the outgoing salary, plus $7,500,000, in return. So, by himself, Kessler going out could bring back $22,616,279 worth of salary for the Jazz.

If you add in a player like Konchar and his $6,165,000 salary this year, combined with Kessler’s outgoing salary, the Jazz could bring back $28,781,279 for those two. Kessler is already on his way to the Lakers, so utilizing his salary or adding his salary plus another player’s would allow the Jazz to obtain a player they couldn’t have before, salary-wise, as well as not have to send out three or more players instead of just one additional player in this case.

If you go over $29,000,000 in outgoing salary, the trade rules change; the team can receive 125% of the outgoing salary plus $250k. The unique thing about this situation is that the Jazz would be hard-pressed to get over that $29M threshold in outgoing salary without sending out at least four players in total, but they can maximize things to bring back just shy of $28.8M in salary by just adding Konchar in outgoing salary to a third team, with Kessler going to the Lakers.

Another underrated benefit for a team to potentially engage with the Jazz and turn this into a three-team deal is that it could send out just shy of $28.78M while taking back only Konchar’s salary of $6.165M, offering massive salary-cap savings.

The Takeaway

With all of this being said, I think the Jazz are considering all scenarios here and could really capitalize on this situation even more by scouring the league for willing participants to expand the trade.

The next couple of days will be busy for the Jazz as they creep closer to July 6, when the free-agency moratorium ends and the trade becomes official. Meanwhile, the Salt Lake City Summer League starts on July 4, with the Jazz playing the Memphis Grizzlies at 3 p.m. MDT.

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