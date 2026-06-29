Utah Jazz Salary Cap Breakdown & Analysis Headed Into Free Agency

The Utah Jazz free agency period for the 2026 offseason is right around the corner.

And with that in mind, there's a bit of salary cap information that'll be especially important around this time of year––whether that be salary cap space, any cap holds that the Jazz have, and other ins and outs that can dictate how Utah decides to approach this critical point in the summer.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

We've got all of that covered here, with a salary cap breakdown surrounding most of the key points and numbers that the Jazz will be dealing with as free agent negotiations kick off at 4 p.m. MT on June 30th.

Let's get into it:

Salary Cap Space: $-46.3M

In terms of sheer free money to spend, the Jazz don't have much of it–– at all. Their cap holds for free agents like Walker Kessler and Jusuf Nurkic, as well as a pending cap hold for Darryn Peterson's rookie contract prevents them from having much flexibility in terms of cap space.

That doesn't mean the Jazz won't have the ability to bring in an impactful free agent or two. That can be done via their mid-level exception. But don't hold your breath for any major splashes to come from Utah in the next few days.

Cap Holds: $69.1M

The Jazz's near $70 million in cap holds are mainly due to four players taking up that space.

Jusuf Nurkic (UFA): $29.1M

Walker Kessler (RFA): 14.6M

Darryn Peterson (rookie): $13.1M

Kevin Love (UFA): $7.8M

There's a smal chance that all three of the Jazz's pending free agents within that mix could come back on a new deal. Utah has the ability to go over the cap to re-sign each of their own free agents, if they had interest in doing so.

Kessler, despite all of the drama that's surrounded his negotiations, is by far the most likely to return because of his importance, and the restricted free agent rights the Jazz hold.

Nurkic and Love have each expressed interest in a return, but there's also been lingering buzz that each could find interest elsewhere that doesn't exactly make them a lock to come back to Utah next season.

Dead Cap: $0

Good news for the Jazz: they've got no dead money to account for on their books. That only gives them more flexibility to spend on their own free agents without having to delegate any cash to players that aren't on their roster anymore.

Mid-Level Exception Space: $15.0M

This is one of the more important aspects of the Jazz's salary cap situation to keep an eye on moving deeper into this week. Utah has their full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception that can be used all on one player, or split between multiple so long as it stays under that number.

If the Jazz are going to make any moves on the market, it'll be because of the flexibility they have here. Look for them to target either defensive-minded guards and wings, or big man depth in the event that Nurkic and/or Love are out of the picture.

Luxury Tax Space: $58.5M

This could be the first time in a while that the Jazz will creep towards paying the luxury tax. The Jazz are right around $60 million under the tax line that'll inevitably change if Kessler signs onto a new deal, along with any other acquisitions made.

First/Second Apron Space: $66.5M/$79.5M

Another factor that the Jazz will keep an eye on, if they're spending big: where they stand against the first and second apron.

The Jazz would have to make a big shakeup to the current roster to surpass either, though, especially the second apron. Outside of the expensive contracts being paid out to Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and potentially Walker Kessler, most of Utah's money is still being paid out to guys on rookie deals or otherwise affordable contracts.

It's probably a good thing that the Jazz stay away from that line right now anyways. That'll change the deeper into the future the team gets, especially when extensions for Keyonte George and Ace Bailey arrive in the next one to two years, and subsequent moves might have to be made to stay under that line. But that's a problem for another day.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!