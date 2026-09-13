Utah Jazz Have One Player With Chance to Win Clutch Player of the Year

The NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award has only been around for a handful of years now–– designed to highlight the league's most impressive playmaker in the biggest moments with the highest stakes throughout the entire season.

So far, there have been four winners of the NBA's newest regular season award: DeAaron Fox (2023), Stephen Curry (2024), Jalen Brunson (2025), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2026). All have filled into the mold of being an All-Star-level guard with a knack for scoring the ball, and perhaps the most important player on their respective roster.

It remains to be seen how the award shakes out for the upcoming 2026-27 season, though a lot of appealing candidates do stick out as being worth a look.

And one of those candidates––albeit a bit of a longshot––resides on the Jazz's roster, and could be a name to watch for the award in the months ahead.

Keyonte George Has Subtle Chance to Win Clutch Player of the Year

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, there a total of 32 names in the hunt for Clutch Player of the Year with less than +10,000 odds to come away winning the award.

One of those names happens to be Jazz guard Keyonte George, who sits towards the bottom of that select 32 with +7,500 odds to be named the winner.

In all, only three players have risen to odds that are less than +1,000, and two of them have already won the award once before: Jalen Brunson leads the way as the favorite with +800 odds, while both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards sit at +900.

So really, it'll be an uphill climb for George to make any noise in the Clutch Player of the Year race. There are a ton of talented shot-makers and superstar talents across the league bound to make an appealing pitch for themselves, and many of whom could be on much stronger surrounding teams than the Jazz guard is.

But that's far from saying that George doesn't at least have a puncher's chance at the award. He's certainly the most likely Jazz player to come away with the hardware on the entire roster, especially when factoring in how he finished his third season in 2025-26.

Mar 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) takes a quick shot over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George comes off his best season as a pro, where he not only developed into a confident scoring option in the Jazz's backcourt on a nightly basis with 23-4-6 splits, but also a reliable playmaker in the clutch.

George averaged the most points in the clutch on the Jazz's roster in 2026-27 with 4.0 a game, even while not shooting particularly well in those moments, considering he averaged 42.1% from the field and 32.1% from three.

That number alone places George within the top eight of the NBA for clutch scoring (minimum 20 games) from last season. If the Jazz are able to be any better than they were last year en route to 22 wins, and George is able to take another step forward, those stats could easily stretch higher for next season.

Depending on how high those numbers jump up––both for the Jazz's win total and George's clutch scoring––he might be a candidate right within the mix of top contenders for the Clutch Player of the Year award by the time the season ends.

For now, though, he simply remains an interesting dark horse to keep an eye on, and worth further consideration a little later down the line.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.