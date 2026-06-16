Utah Jazz fans were hit with some surprising news earlier this week when it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that Kansas guard Darryn Peterson would decide not to work out with any team outside of the Washington Wizards.

The report would come a few days after there was buzz that both Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa would be traveling to Utah for a visit and a pre-draft workout. However, while Dybantsa would decide to make the trip, Peterson would opt to go a different direction.

Reporting for NBA Today on top prospect Darryn Peterson deciding to only grant a visit -- and access -- to the No. 1 pick Washington Wizards ahead of the June 23 draft: pic.twitter.com/mzFM3VUByu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2026

The development was a bit of an unexpected shake-up to those watching Utah's pre-draft process on the outside. But for those inside the Jazz's front office, it seems like Peterson's choice not to come to Salt Lake City was always in the cards to happen.

The Jazz Knew Peterson Not Working Out Was Possible

According to Zach Lowe on The Zach Lowe Podcast, he noted that he knows that the Jazz weren't surprised to see Peterson decide not to work out for them.

In fact, the Jazz might've seen the decision as likely.

"I don't think–– let's say, I know–– that this did not come as a surprise to the Utah Jazz," Lowe said on Tuesday.

"I think, of course, they would prefer to get everybody who would be in their draft range in the building for a workout. I know that tweet didn't come out, and they were like, 'Oh my god.' They knew that this was a possibility, and a likelihood."

It's nothing new for the Jazz to see a prospect in their draft range opt to not come to visit them for a draft workout.

Just last year, the biggest story of the draft might've been the narrative that circled eventual fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey and his hesitancy to work out with any team outside of the Wizards. That included zero pre-draft workouts for the Jazz.

That choice from Bailey and his representation, ultimately, didn't amount to much when it came down to draft day. The Jazz ignored the noise, felt confident in selecting him anyways, and it would be a choice that would pan out to be a solid decision.

Now, one year later, it seems like a bit of déjà vu for the Jazz.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Peterson and his representation, who reportedly feel strongly about his chances to be the number-one pick, don’t see a need to travel to Utah to work out.

In their mind, if he's a lock to go off the board with the first pick, taking the day or two to fly out to Salt Lake City might not be a necessary trek to begin with.

However, the move from Peterson's camp to not workout with the Jazz, or any other team besides the Wizards, doesn't mean that Utah would consider him if he falls to the second-overall pick. Far from it.

Why Peterson Declining to Work Out With Jazz Doesn't Matter

Most projections still seem to believe that, even when factoring in Peterson's strong confidence in being the first player to hear his name called in the draft, Dybantsa will be the number-one pick instead.

So in reality, seeing the Kansas guard up for grabs for Utah once they're on the clock feels likely to happen.

If the Jazz feel like Peterson is the best fit for that second selection, they won't hesitate to pick him, no matter how he and his representation feel about the decision to do so. Last year's track record with Bailey proves just that.

And in terms of roster fit, talent, and overall ceiling moving forward, Peterson might very well be Utah's aspired prospect at that spot. Any decline to work out with them before the draft won't change that status.

Perhaps the move from Peterson's camp is just in hopes of a last-minute shift to his draft stock, or maybe it's a hint for something deeper with how Washington plans to attack the number-one pick.

Regardless, with or without a workout with the Jazz, that won't change their thought process one bit. If he's their guy, expect the Ainges to submit a draft card with his name on it this time next week, no questions asked.

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