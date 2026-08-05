Utah Jazz May Have Unexpected Sixth Man of the Year Candidate

The Utah Jazz, in the midst of their attempt to try and be a more competitive team this upcoming season, tend to have some players potentially in the running for some league awards.

When it comes to Rookie of the Year, the Jazz have a real candidate in the running: Darryn Peterson. At Defensive Player of the Year, Utah also has Jaren Jackson Jr. to contend for that–– who could be facing an uphill battle against a guy like Victor Wembanyama, but has a chance at doing so, nonetheless.

But the Jazz might also have a contender for Sixth Man of the Year, because according to recent betting odds, they have someone who's right within the top 10.

Ace Bailey Right In the Running for Sixth Man of the Year

Per odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, second-year Jazz wing Ace Bailey is tied for fifth (+2000) within the pool of those contending for Sixth Man of the Year; one of three Utah players with +10000 odds or greater to win the award.

The other Jazz players in the mix? Isaiah Collier (+7000), and Kyle Filipowski (+8000). Brice Sensabaugh was nowhere to be found, but Cody Williams even got some love as an outside shot (+15000).

There was really one favorite that stood out in the race: San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, who came in at +800. He was followed up by OKC Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (+1200) and Reed Sheppard (+1500) at second and third, respectively, and Bailey trailed not too far behind.

And the reason as to why he is makes sense: with Darryn Peterson now in the Jazz's lineup, that could easily shift Bailey into the second unit. If that's the case, he's certainly one of the several names who's worth mentioning as a Sixth Man of the Year.

Ace Bailey Could Be a Dark Horse Candidate for the Award

Bailey started off his first year in the league primarily as a starter, but already looking like a dangerous three-level scorer, especially as the season went on.

In 72 games, Bailey, averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.4% from three.

Now, after the All-Star break, Bailey's minutes went from 26 to 30 a night, and his offensive numbers rocketed up as a result. He was averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Efficiency-wise, he was shooting 43-35-80 splits, and posted about a steal and a block per game on the defensive end.

Those are the numbers that inevitably got him a spot on the All-Rookie Second-Team. But imagine that production after a full offseason, and as the primary scoring option within the second unit. Right off the bat, that becomes an appealing candidate to come home with the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz do have other scorers in their second unit that could threaten some of the shot volume that Bailey could get his way. Isaiah Collier is primarily a playmaker, but can also get some shots up himself. Kyle Filipowski is going to get some buckets his way, and the same can especially be said for Brice Sensabaugh.

But if Bailey can find his way into becoming a confident scorer that can control the second unit as one of the best in the league, shoot his offensive numbers up to around his post-All-Star splits, and impact the game on both ends, he's certainly in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year, if he is indeed slotted into that bench role.

There's still a good amount of time before the Jazz are tasked with deciding their rotation for the season. But if Bailey is the first name called up in the second unit, a potent year could be on the horizon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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