Utah Jazz Opening Night Roster Takes Shape After Final Cuts: What to Know

The Utah Jazz have pretty much finalized their 2026-27 opening night roster.

After an offseason where the Jazz made a few changes around the edges, a couple of big trades to ship out some key pieces of the puzzle, and of course, walking out of the draft with a prized prospect like Darryn Peterson, things are looking up in Salt Lake City for the season ahead.

But what exactly does the Jazz's roster look like with the start of a new season right around the corner?

Let's break down an updated picture of the Jazz's 2026-27 roster, including their starting five, their expected bench rotation, and even the two-way signings they have onboard for the back-end of their depth chart.

Jazz's Projected Opening Starting Lineup

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up prior to a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG Keyonte George



SG Darryn Peterson



SF Lauri Markkanen



PF Jaren Jackson Jr.



C Jusuf Nurkic (INJ)

Analysis: When the Jazz roster is at 100% health, this will be the expected turnout for their starting five. However, this five-man won't be the unit you see on opening night. That's because Jusuf Nurkic is currently sidelined with a foot injury suffered in preseason that will keep him out until November.



So, with Nurkic out of the equation, it places Jaxson Hayes as the next man up for that starting center spot. He'll be surrounded by a ton of size in the frontcourt thanks to All-Star duo Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., while Darryn Peterson feels primed for a starting spot from day one next to Keyonte George.

Jazz's Projected Bench Rotation

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) dribbles down court against Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Isaiah Collier



G Brice Sensabaugh



F Ace Bailey



F Kyle Filipowski



C Jaxson Hayes

Analysis: This five-man group feels like the core of the Jazz's most important pieces in their second unit. And while their minutes could fluctuate on a nightly basis, all five of these guys should be expected to have a key role in the rotation over the course of this season.



Bailey will get a ton of offensive opportunities as a primary scoring option within this group, but can also start to refine his defensive traits to continue developing as a two-way contributor. Collier and Sensabaugh will get a good amount of run as stabilizers in the second unit, while Filipowski and Hayes offer some extra size within the second unit.

Jazz's Projected Reserves

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) lays the ball up during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Svi Mykhailiuk



G Josh Okogie



G Josh Green



C Mo Bamba



C Tony Bradley

Analysis: While these five are under the "reserves" category, that doesn't mean we won't be seeing a few of these names on the floor over the course of the season. Especially in the case of Mykhailiuk and Okogie, Utah's preseason reps have shown that both can provide a unique set of skills on the wing that this rotation could benefit from.



In the case of the other three, they'll be a bit less involved. Bamba and Bradley could get extra run at the start of the season because Nurkic's injury, and Green could offer a dose of shooting on the wing. But each of them will likely be used more situationally rather than being a focal point of the rotation.

Jazz's Two-Way Signings

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Trey Alexander (15) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard RJ Davis (14) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Trey Alexander



F Blake Hinson



F Harrison Ingram

Analysis: After the Jazz's four-game preseason stint, these appear to be the three two-way guys onboard to start the season off.



In reality, they probably won't be seeing a ton of time on the floor for the regular season and will instead be working with Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Though Blake Hinson is deserving of some attention as a name to keep an eye on as a traditional contract candidate as the season progresses.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!