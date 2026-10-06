3 Jazz Players to Keep Watch Of in Preseason Rematch vs. Nuggets

The Utah Jazz have the second game of their four-game preseason slate on tap against the Denver Nuggets–– the team they just got done facing over the weekend for what would end up as a 109-97 victory for Utah.

But now, the Jazz and Nuggets are suiting up for a rematch. And when looking at this game from Utah's perspective, there will be a select few names on the floor from their roster who will be worth watching a bit closer than others, based on the way their first meeting on Sunday unfolded.

Let's take a look at three players from the Jazz who you should keep an eye on for their second exhibition matchup against the Nuggets:

Darryn Peterson

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (1) defends on Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) din the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the one name on the floor for the Jazz who feels due to more attention than anyone is their prized No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson, who will be taking the floor in just the second preseason game of his career looking to bounce back from a quiet debut over the weekend.

In that first game against Denver, Peterson played a team-high 22 minutes, where he recorded just three points and shot 1-5 from the field. He chipped in for six rebounds and two assists, which is a plus, but you'd like to get a bit more involvement from the first-year talent in these exhibition settings.

Seeing the Jazz integrate their top pick as a bigger focal point offensively would be an encouraging step forward from game one, and feels due to happen.

Ace Bailey

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the process of the Jazz deciding to start Peterson next to Keyonte George in their first preseason showing, their top pick from last summer, Ace Bailey, wound up slotting down to the second unit in a bit of a sixth man role with about 20 minutes played.

And that might just be a role that Bailey winds up excelling in this season, considering it allows him to be a bigger focal point on the offensive side of the ball when not competing for touches in lineups next to the Jazz's talented starters.

Against the Nuggets this weekend, Bailey was able to get 10 shot attempts his way––the second highest on the team next to Lauri Markkanen––and chipped in 10 points alongside a steal and a block. Let's see how he builds on that performance and his new role in Game Two.

Blake Hinson

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (25) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore (00) in the second half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest standouts from the Jazz's first preseason game––both because of his performance on the floor and his viral postgame interview––is two-way signee Blake Hinson, who will be due for some more attention in his second game against this Denver team as he tries to build on his successes there.

"I can go get coffee... I can maybe make a shot... I can watch your dog... I just wanna be a part of the program." 😂



Blake Hinson, who scored 14 PTS in Utah's preseason win last night, just wants to help the @utahjazz HOWEVER he can 😅 pic.twitter.com/qTe53XB0vl — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2026

Hinson led all Jazz bench scorers with 14 points on Sunday against the Nuggets, shooting 5/8 from the floor and an impressive 4/5 from three. And really, it's that shooting within Hinson's game that could help him surge into Utah's rotation at some point during the regular season.

If Hinson has another noteworthy shooting performance once again in their second exhibition game, he'll certainly be in the lead for being dubbed the biggest winner of their preseason slate.

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