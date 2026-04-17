The Utah Jazz are set to reawaken next season from a four-year rebuild process that led to the team taking a step back, reworking their roster with brand-new stars and young pieces, and now head into the 2026-27 campaign with a real chance to make some noise in the Western Conference.

And now as the Jazz are reloaded and prepared for a much-different looking turnout next season, Utah's owner, Ryan Smith, is already highly confident in what he's got in his group for the future ahead.

In fact, Smith believes his group has the tools for a championship ceiling, according to a recent interview from The Pat McAfee Show.

"I believe we're gonna win a championship here in Utah," Smith said. "I look at Keyonte [George] and Lauri [Markkanen] and Ace Bailey, and Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Walker Kessler, and all of our picks going forward. Like, there's no 'woe is me' here at all. Like, we're gonna go do it."

"I mean, I got Danny Ainge, Will Hardy, Austin Ainge. Like, I feel like we've got the best group that I've seen. I am so freaking bullish on the NBA, and I'm bullish on where we are. Where Utah is going forward. Both of these organizations that I get the blessing to be a part of, we're gonna have one hell of a run. Like, it is gonna be a good time to be a Utah sports fan."

"I believe we're gonna win a championship here in Utah..



I'm so bullish on the NBA and I'm bullish on our Jazz organization" ~ @RyanQualtrics #PMSLive https://t.co/Ral0osG5fx pic.twitter.com/wEGIpiB808 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2026

Ryan Smith Sees Pieces in Place for a Jazz Championship

The Jazz haven't quite put everything together within Smith's aforementioned pieces to have even made a playoff bid since they hit the reset button with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. But still, it's easy to see where Smith is coming from when it comes to his high belief in the future ahead.

Between not just the roster that's in place for next season when everyone is healthy and has another summer of development, but the coaching staff, front office, and future assets in store, all present right components are starting to fall in place for the Jazz to be a consistent force–– even in the West.

Of course, this same group still needs to prove that the potential isn't all talk, which is why Will Hardy has yet to label any high expectations on this crew for next season headed into the summer.

But at least when it comes to Smith's expectations for what's to come, those words do certainly do speak volumes on what the next few years could look like.

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz general manager, left, Jazz owner Ryan Smith, middle speak with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, right, before the game at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While 22 wins to a championship would be a wild expectation to place on any team, there's at least bound to be a lot more victories on tap for next season from what's been seen across the last four years.

And in due time––maybe within just a few years of trending in the right direction––those title hopes can really start to take tangible shape into being more than just some pre-season hype from Smith's behalf.

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