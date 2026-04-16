Will Hardy Responds to Whether Utah Jazz's Season Was Successful

The Utah Jazz finished their 2025-26 regular season logging their second-lowest win total as a franchise with a record of 22-60, ranking ahead of only their prior season where they had racked up just 17 wins.

The Jazz were the worst team in the NBA defensively, had several injuries throughout the year to leave their lineup severely shorthanded from start to finish of the season, and had to tank their way to a top-eight pick in the draft in order to avoid losing their pick to the OKC Thunder.

But, despite all of the factors that may have played against the Jazz's favor this season, it certainly hasn't stopped head coach Will Hardy from considering the year a success, all things considered.

More than anything, it allowed the Jazz to get a temperature check of where exactly they stand up and down the roster.

"I think it was for sure a successful year for our group," Hardy said during his end-of-season presser. "I think we have a much better understanding now of who we are as a group in this moment. We have a better understanding now of, really, all of our players, in particular, the young players... I think we saw individual improvement from everybody."

"I think it helps us have a better understanding of where we are as we look towards the future. But, also very proud of the way they team conducted themselves everyday. They came to work. They took feedback. They really gelled as a group... We had an incredible spirit of the group this year, so overall, I thought it was certainly a success."

Will Hardy on whether he considers the Jazz's season a success:



🗣️"I think it was for sure a successful year for our group..."



"I think we have a much better understanding now of who we are as a group." pic.twitter.com/NwdcVv29B2 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Despite the Record, Consider the Jazz's Season a Success

It's easy to point out the factors that played against the Jazz in a 22-win season, but that's far from saying the year was without any positives.

Keyonte George broke out onto the scene as a third-year star and future cornerstone of the Jazz's roster. Ace Bailey's draft situation smoothed out for the fifth-overall pick to turn into a clear All-Rookie selection and a top talent in his class. Lauri Markkanen returned to All-Star status, and a new All-Star was added to the fold with Jaren Jackson Jr.

Compared to where this team stood this time last year, the Jazz are miles ahead in their rebuild process, which wouldn't have been possible without the key strides made this season, primarily based around growth and development.

Not only just for the roster, but for Will Hardy in his fourth year as the Utah's coach as well.

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If anything, the Jazz's most recent season, even with their excessive loss total, sets up as the perfect stepping stone to get Utah back to the postseason next year, when combining both their internal offseason improvements, along with another top young prospect being added in, depending on where they land in the lottery.

Next season, the expectations will look drastically different from what was faced this past year. Utah will be well positioned to put together a winning record with multiple All-Star-level talents, which would lead to at least a near doubling of their win total from what was put together throughout their latest 82-game stretch.

With the right internal development, the Jazz are more than capable of making that jump as soon as next season. However, that'll only become possible for those in the building already by taking advantage of a pivotal offseason, which now gets an early start as over half of the league keeps their campaign rolling into the postseason.

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