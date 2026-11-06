Utah Jazz Injury Report: Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Mavericks

The Utah Jazz head into their first NBA Cup matchup of the year as they'll be tasked with a road trip against the 4-4 Dallas Mavericks.

Any NBA Cup matchup is bound to have a bit more stakes involved than your typical regular season showing. But for the Jazz, who are currently stuck in the middle of a brutal six-game losing streak, claiming a victory here would be massive for this Utah roster desperately looking to turn things around.

The good news for the Jazz is that their injury report is a bit thinner than the landscape has looked over the past three weeks of the season, which provides slightly more optimism surrounding Utah's chances to get back on track with a win.

Let's sort through the injury landscape for both the Jazz and the Mavericks ahead of their Friday night NBA Cup matchup:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/6)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

The Jazz have just a couple of noteworthy players listed within their injury report for Friday: that's Jusuf Nurkic, who continues to rehab from his foot injury suffered in the preseason, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is still squarely in the middle of his MCL tear recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

The Jazz will also be without a couple of their two-way contributors in Trey Alexander and Harrison Ingram, who still continue to await their season debuts.

That means, for recently-injured guys like Lauri Markkanen, Jaxson Hayes, and most recently, Mo Bamba, they'll all be ready to go for Friday night to provide a much-needed layer of size in the frontcourt.

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Jackson Jr. and Nurkic, you can continue to expect the Jazz to roll out a combination of Hayes, Markkanen, and Ace Bailey within their starting five, while Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson fill out both starting guard spots.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (as of 11/6)

PROBABLE - Santi Aldama (Right Knee; Surgery)



PROBABLE - Max Christie (Right Hip; Soreness/Tightness)



OUT - Tarik Biberović (Right Heel; Bursitis)



OUT - Sergio de Larrea (Right Knee; Sprain)



OUT - Dereck Lively II (Right Foot; Surgery)

The Mavericks do have some injuries to be aware of heading into Friday night's game against the Jazz, but nothing that should totally disrupt their plan of attack.

The three names who will certainly be on the sidelines for this game is a pair of rookies in Tarik Biberović and Sergio de Larrea, while Dereck Lively II continues to rehab from his lengthy foot injury that's kept him out since the start of the 2025-26 season.

The Jazz and Mavericks will be tipping things off at the American Airlines Center at 6 p.m. MT, where a win for Utah would pay off in a big way, knowing how their early season struggles have gone.

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