Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Report: Latest for Utah's Second NBA Cup Game

The Utah Jazz are on for their second NBA Cup game of the new season on Friday night, as they'll be taking on the Houston Rockets, looking to rebound from their brutal 10-game losing streak that's plagued them to this point.

And based on the Jazz's latest injury report, Utah will still be dealing with some significant absences in their rotation. But they also had some good news to share as well.

Let's break down the latest on the Jazz's injury report rolling into their upcoming matchup against the Rockets:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/13)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand; Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

The Jazz will unsurprisingly still be without three of their key contributors in the frontcourt for Friday night.

Lauri Markkanen is still freshly out with his right hand fracture that was announced earlier in the week, and will be due to miss time up until early-to-mid December.

The injury is reportedly a different issue than the previous wrist injury that Markkanen had suffered earlier in the year, and this time, it's going to take him out of the lineup for at least four weeks, and possibly more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) will continue to miss time with their respective injuries, as they have for the past several games, leaving this Jazz frontcourt a bit depleted from their usual setup.

However, Nurkic could be on his way back to the lineup sooner rather than later, as the team announced that the veteran center announced last week that he would be re-evaluated from his preseason foot injury again in a couple of weeks, meaning that time now sits right around the corner.

Oct 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another piece of good news for the Jazz: Keyonte George has been fully removed from the injury report after working his way back from the ankle sprain that sidelined him for a short amount of time.

George was previously questionable on the Jazz's injury report for their last game against the Orlando Magic before he wound up ultimately playing. This time, there's seemingly no concern whether or not George will be able to suit up.

That means, expect George and Darryn Peterson to lead the way in the Jazz's backcourt in this one, while the frontcourt is led out by a combination of Jaxson Hayes, Ace Bailey, and likely one of Josh Green or Josh Okogie to round things out on the wing.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Rockets lands 6:30 PM MT on Friday night, where Utah will be hungry to secure what would be their second win of the new season, as well as their first of their four-game NBA Cup slate.

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