Utah Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic Addresses Speculation of Heading Overseas

It looks like any talks of Utah Jazz big man Jusuf Nurkic heading overseas have been effectively shut down, despite some lingering chatter around social media recently suggesting otherwise.

Buzz around Nurkic's basketball future started to spark on socials earlier this week when a post from BasketNews had quoted the Jazz big man with apparent interest in joining the Serbian club Partizan, one of the top teams in the region that has several NBA alumni on its roster.

“I didn’t have an offer from the black-and-whites [Partizan]. I didn’t, at least I don’t know that I did, but I wish that I had,” Nurkic said on an episode of the Xs and Os Podcast.

However, it wouldn't take long for Nurkic to respond to those discussions about a potential move overseas. making it clear he's satisfied in his current situation in the NBA.

“My statement was taken out of context. I was referring to the very beginning of my basketball career,” Nurkic wrote.“Of course I didn’t have an offer from Partizan back then. I’m a fan and I have great respect for @PartizanBC, but I have no intention of leaving the NBA.”

My statement was taken out of context. I was referring to the very beginning of my basketball career.

Of course I didn’t have an offer from Partizan back then.



I’m a fan and I have great respect for @PartizanBC , but I have no intention of leaving the NBA. https://t.co/6qvn323qmG — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) May 30, 2026

Nurkic Confirms His NBA Future, But the Jazz's Work Isn't Finished

It's certainly a refreshing development for the Jazz, as Nurkic turned out to be one of the roster's pleasant surprises last season following his trade from the Charlotte Hornets. And despite any interest that may lie outside of the NBA, he won't be entertaining it.

But the work certainly isn't done for the Jazz to ensure that Nurkic is a part of their roster heading into next season, considering he's now up for a new contract as he hits unrestricted free agency later this summer.

As a fill-in for Walker Kessler at the Jazz's center position for about half the season, Nurkic finished his 41 games played with 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field.

On an affordable new contract, there's a good chance that the Jazz could be interested in re-signing Nurkic to next year's roster as a backup big.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Nurkic himself has been vocal about his desire to stay in Utah next season, so if terms can be met on that new deal, it'd be far from surprising to see him in a Jazz jersey by the time the 2026-27 campaign kicks off.

But re-signing Nurkic to a new contract could also be easier said than done.

After his strong season in Utah when he was healthy and on the floor, opposing teams with a need at the five might be interested in his services too. And if the veteran big man gets a competitive offer elsewhere, the Jazz might not want to get into a bidding war to meet that price.

Beyond any external interest that Nurkic might face, the Jazz will also have to re-sign their starting big man, Walker Kessler on a new multi-year contract as well, which will make Utah's books for the future even tighter than they are now.

Nurkic's Jazz future will become clearer as we get deeper into the offseason. But at the very least, he'll be staying put in the NBA until further notice.

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