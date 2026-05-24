The Utah Jazz will have some key decisions to make this summer as they'll be faced with five of their own pending free agents.

Some of which, like in the case of restricted free agent Walker Kessler, will be a vital priority to get back on next year's team. Others might not have as clearly defined of a situation, and make their outlook for this offseason and their future in Utah just a bit more interesting.

Currently, the Jazz have 11 players set to be on next year's roster, including their incoming second-overall pick. That means if Utah wants to bring in any other external talent, they could be forced to make some tough choices of whether or not a few of their pending free agents are worth re-signing on a new deal.

Let's sort through the Jazz's five upcoming free agents and determine whether or not Utah will be more likely to re-sign them, or let them seek another opportunity elsewhere.

Elijah Harkless, G

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Harkless got playing time with Utah this past season, he showed out in a big way––especially on the defensive side of the ball. That makes him an awesome candidate worth retaining considering the Jazz's need to take significant steps forward in their perimeter defense for their 2026-27 campaign.

The Jazz also have extra flexibility when it comes to signing Harkless considering he has one year remaining of two-way eligibility. So long as no other team comes into the picture to scoop him up on a more lucrative traditional contract, Utah will be in the driver's seat to keep him around for a third season.

Even if the Jazz face competition on the market to sign him, and have to offer a slight bump in pay on a traditional deal to keep him around, he's definitely worth the consideration.

Verdict: Re-Sign, Two-Way

Walker Kessler, C

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There's no debate that Kessler is the Jazz's biggest free agent priority of anyone hitting the market this summer. And there's a highly likely chance he finds his way back to Utah on some type of pay raise, considering Utah has his restricted rights.

The main question circles around just how much the Jazz will be paying Kessler on that next deal.

There's been several numbers thrown around Kessler's name as he awaits restricted free agency this summer. It'd have to be a pretty absurdly steep price for the Jazz not to be willing to match, but $30 million a season, give or take, feels like a solid baseline to expect on his next deal.

Verdict: Re-Sign, $120M/4Y

Kevin Love, C

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After arriving via a three-team deal with the Miami Heat, having no clear picture about what his long-term fit in Utah would look like, Love nestled his way into becoming a key fixture of the Jazz's locker room and a valuable veteran to keep around for a young and developing roster.

Those traits can absolutely carry over into next season as the Jazz look to take the next step. Love has been vocal about his desire to remain in Utah for another season, and the front office should have no hesitancy to oblige, so long as they have the roster space on their 15-man unit to do so. Which, in this case, they should.

Love wouldn't break the bank on a new deal, and could be a valuable piece to keep on next year's crew. Even if he's not touching the floor on a nightly basis, he's a prime example of having an impact that can be felt in more ways than one.

Verdict: Re-Sign, Veteran Minimum

Jusuf Nurkic, C

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Nurkic's situation is definitely the trickiest of anyone on this list.

On one hand, Nurkic was an extremely pleasant surprise on last year's Jazz roster when he was healthy, providing a ton of versatility on the offensive end with his playmaking, screening, and offensive rebounding ability.

On another note, Nurkic won't exactly be the cheapest name to bring back.

He might not be making the same $19 million he was netting on his most recent expiring contract, but he's certainly worth more than the veteran minimum. Considering the Jazz are already going to pay a premium to bring back Kessler, will Utah want to spend even more on their center position for someone who will be a nightly backup?

I wouldn't be shocked to see this one go either way, even when factoring in Nurkic's desire to remain in Utah. But the Jazz's flexibility to pay Nurkic around $10 million and still remain under the luxury tax could be just enough wiggle room to bring him back on a 1+1, with a team option on the second for Utah to keep their options open next summer.

Verdict: Re-Sign, $20M/Y, Team Option Y2

Oscar Tshiebwe, C

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) brings the ball up the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The unfortunate truth surrounding a fan favorite like Tshiebwe is that his contract eligibility doesn't bode well for his return for a third year in Utah. More specifically, he's unable to sign another two-way contract after signing one for the first three years of his career; two with the Jazz and one with the Indiana Pacers.

The Jazz could technically offer him a cheap one-year deal to run it back, but Utah already has three centers onboard in Kessler, Love, and Nurkic that all have a better chance of getting a new deal over Tshiebwe, who didn't get much run on the year until the team was nosediving in the standings after the All-Star break.

Maybe Tshiebwe can find that aspired traditional deal with another team down the line in free agency. However, don't hold your breath to see him back in Utah.

Verdict: Let Walk

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