Utah Jazz Subtly Guarantee Contracts of 2 Players for 2026-27

In the midst of all of the NBA free agency and offseason chaos taking place throughout the past few days, the Utah Jazz have quietly guaranteed the contracts of two players for the 2026-27 season.

Those two players are none other than third-year big man Kyle Filipowski, as well as veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk.

Filipowski and Mykhailiuk both faced contract guarantee deadlines on Tuesday afternoon that decided whether or not the Jazz were willing to keep them onboard for the 2026-27 season for their respective contract values.

For Filipowski, he was due a $3 million salary for next season, while Mykhailiuk's spanned just a bit higher at $3.8 million.

Players who have contract guarantee triggers today:



🏀Cam Christie - LAC: full at $2.3M

🏀Kris Dunn - LAC: full at $5.7M

🏀Kyle Filipowski - UTA: full at $3M

🏀Kam Jones - CHI: full at $2.2M

🏀Leonard Miller - CHI: full at $2.4M

🏀Svi Mykhailiuk - UTA: full at $3.8M — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2026

And in due time, it would be learned that the Jazz were willing to keep both players around for another season; likely slotting them each into depth roles for the 2026-27 campaign at some pretty affordable prices.

What the Jazz's Guarantees for Filipowski and Mykhailiuk Mean

Locking in the contracts of both Filipowski and Mykhailiuk were both pretty expected outcomes to see transpire once surpassing Tuesday's deadline.

While neither is probably going to be approaching a starting role next season, and might even struggle to get consistent playing time with how deep this Jazz rotation is expecting to be, the value on each of their deals made it virtually a no-brainer to retain both on the roster.

In the case of Filipowski, he's a timeline fit for the Jazz who's also shown a strong dose of upside in his reps throughout the past two seasons thanks to his offensive versatility.

This past year, he averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field; all increases in counting stats, albeit a bit less efficient. He'll be starting next season at just 22 years old, and at $3 million, there was little to no chance the Jazz were going to cut ties with him.

Mykhailiuk's $3.8 million guarantee was probably a pretty easy decision to make as well. He played 50 games this past season for the Jazz while starting in 41 of them, averaging a strong 9.4 points on 40.8% shooting from the field.

Jan 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Jazz guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a quality veteran who can work well off the ball, he stands out as a nice asset to have down the bench for Utah next season as they look to take their next step as a competitive group in the West.

Where the Jazz's Roster Stands Now

Considering both players were already signed onto contracts entering this offseason, their current roster picture doesn't change much compared to how it stood before Tuesday's deadline.

As free agency is now officially open, the Jazz have 12 players signed onto the roster with traditional contracts, not including Walker Kessler. When factoring in two-way signees Blake Hinson and Tamar Bates, that total comes out to 14.

That means if Utah's big man re-signs, the team will have two more roster spots to fill up heading into next season, likely by using their $15 million mid-level exception. Further trades to shake up this 15-man unit could also be wildly possible for the Jazz to fill any lingering holes they feel necessary.

The big key for the Jazz now will be to iron out their situation revolving around Kessler, and whether or not they'll be bringing back their defensive anchor on what is expected to be a hefty raise, depending on whether or not he re-signs with Utah straight up, or accepts another offer sheet elsewhere for the team to then match.

But if Kessler is indeed back in the fold, this Jazz roster does start to really come together as a young and exciting group that could very well be able to make some noise in a tough Western Conference.

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