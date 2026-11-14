What Jazz's Darryn Peterson Said About Asking Out vs. Rockets

The Utah Jazz fell into their 11th straight loss on Friday night against the Houston Rockets in their second NBA Cup matchup of the year, 118-125.

But what might've captured more attention than the Jazz's loss itself is what happened involving Darryn Peterson in the fourth quarter of action.

With around nine minutes to go in gametime, Peterson wound up asking out for a sub momentarily before returning later in the quarter. With a minute to go, Peterson would ask out of the game once again.

Naturally, the move from Peterson would lead to some questions after the game. And according to KSL Sports' Ben Anderson, it seems the rookie was dealing with knee pain that potentially led to him asking out against Houston.

I’ve learned Darryn Peterson asked out of the game in the final minute at the same time Mo Bamba fouled out.



He’s been carrying a heavy load, and his knee is bothering him a little bit. #TakeNote | @CHoltSports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 14, 2026

But as the Jazz have their next game on the horizon for Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, it remained to be seen what Peterson's status would look like leading up to Utah's weekend action, and whether or not that knee issue would continue to bother him moving forward.

According to Peterson himself, though, it seems that his knee won't be any cause for concern.

What Darryn Peterson Said About His Knee Issue

Peterson spoke to KSL Sports' Chandler Holt heading into the Jazz's Sunday afternoon matchup vs. the Spurs, explaining that his knee is "fine," and he'll be playing against San Antonio.

"It's fine. I'm feeling good and playing tomorrow," Peterson said.

Darryn Peterson on his knee injury and asking out yesterday:



"It's fine. I'm feeling good and playing tomorrow."



Said he's not sure if there was a single play that caused it, but said it started bugging him yesterday.#TakeNote | @kslsports — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 14, 2026

Peterson noted that there wasn't a specific play to attribute his knee flare-up against the Rockets, but the issue first popped up on Friday.

Regardless, it doesn't seem to be anything that'll derail his availability for any stretch of time. Holt also notes that Peterson will not be included on the Jazz's next injury report before facing San Antonio, which is good news for all involved in Utah.

That's especially so knowing just how unlucky the Jazz have been when it's come to injuries this season. Other starters like Lauri Markkanen (hand), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) have all been forced to miss an extended amount of time, and adding Peterson to that list would've been far from ideal.

Nov 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) blocks a shot from Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, the Jazz won't have to worry about that possibility. They'll be able to keep Peterson in the starting lineup, and hope that he continues his solid scoring streak that he's put together over the past few games.

Through Peterson's last five games, he's averaging 24.4 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, along with 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks in just over 32 minutes a night.

And against a team as strong as the 11-2 Spurs, there's no doubt that the Jazz are going to need all the firepower they can get to escape from their lengthy losing streak of 11 straight.

Tip-off between the Spurs and the Jazz lands at 3 p.m. MT on Sunday.

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