What the Utah Jazz's Most Likely Final Move Is This Offseason

The Utah Jazz might have already made their final roster move this offseason.

After the Jazz decided to bring in Mo Bamba on a two-year, $7.1 million deal, Utah had rounded out their roster to 15 traditional contracts. That's a full NBA roster, and could hypothetically be ready to go for opening night of the next season tomorrow.

But the Jazz also have flexibility to sign another player to the roster before next season starts off, if they really wanted to. That's because Utah's deal for Bamba is non-guaranteed.

So if the Jazz wanted to steer clear of making a trade but sign a player they want on their 15-man roster before the season, Utah could cut Bamba before opening night, sign that player, and only pay out Bamba $200,000 from his contract.

That leaves the Jazz with the option of how they approach the next couple of months before the season. If they wanted to sign another player to the roster, they have full flexibility to do so. But who might be a player that makes sense for that?

Maybe it's Kevin Love, who remains a free agent just over two months out from the regular season, but has previously expressed a ton of interest in coming back to the Jazz if the team were willing to bring him back.

Kevin Love Could Still Join Jazz's Roster Before the Season

The Jazz are not guaranteed to make a move to their roster before opening night by any means. If Bamba performs well in preseason and training camp, he might be worthy of that 15th roster spot.

But if anyone were going to contest Bamba on that last roster spot, Love might just be that guy.

Love, like Bamba, has some previous chemistry with the Jazz roster, plays the center position that could bring the team minutes at the five in a pinch, and would be worth similarly valued minimum contracts, if on an NBA roster this season.

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the time that Love played for the Jazz last season, he was active in 37 games for a little over 16 minutes a game, averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.7% from the field.

Love was also an extremely positive presence in the Jazz's locker room, who has been spoken highly of by several of his teammates, with guys like Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic being fully on board with him coming back to the roster for another year upon the end of season in April.

Again, it would require for some moves to be made within the current roster for Love to re-join in Utah. Maybe a trade occurs in the coming weeks that can open up a spot for the Jazz to use on a free agent.

But if any free agent on the market were to make the most sense for Utah, Love just might be it. And for as long as he remains up for grabs, the links between him and the Jazz might not be going away anytime soon.

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