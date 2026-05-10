Utah Jazz Mock Draft After NBA Lottery: Who's the Pick at No. 2?

Luck was finally on the Utah Jazz's side in this year's NBA draft lottery.

After entering Sunday's lottery with the fourth-best odds of landing the number-one pick, the Jazz would find themselves jumping up to the second selection, making for their first-ever move up the board in any lottery throughout franchise history.

THE UTAH JAZZ WILL BE SELECTING AT NO. 2 OVERALL IN THE 2026 NBA DRAFT#TAKENOTE pic.twitter.com/SraqR6dkS0 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) May 10, 2026

So now the question becomes: how could the top of the board shake out following the outcome of the lottery, and who could the Jazz land on with that number two pick on the board?

Let's do an instant mock draft following the draft lottery unraveling how the first five picks on the board go, and most importantly, see how the Jazz could approach their highest pick in the NBA draft since 1980:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Brigham Young University Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the second half at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As fun as it might be to see AJ Dybantsa stay in Utah and fall into the Jazz's hands at pick two, first impressions seem to indicate that the Wizards are the most likely spot for him to end up.

He's a clear top-two prospect in the class with lineup versatility to fit into virtually any lineup, and could soon become one of the best scoring wings in the NBA in due time. Washington probably won't pass that up, and thus makes him the top name off the board.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's where the Jazz end up. And no matter which direction they turn, they're bound to get a massive jolt of young talent for the foreseeable future. Right now, it feels like Utah will take their pick of whoever falls to two between Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

So in this situation, they'll go with the latter by taking Peterson— and he'd be much more than a consolation prize.

When silencing any pre-draft noise surrounding the Kansas guard, Peterson gives a perfect spark of two-way upside to the Jazz's backcourt. He has three-level scoring ability, positive defensive traits, and plus measurable athleticism that can slot him next to Keyonte George, and be a versatile lineup fit next to Ace Bailey and Lauri Markkanen offensively.

A lot can change between now and the next month before the Jazz are on the clock. But as things stand just hours removed from the lottery, Peterson feels like he could be an easy pick for Utah, and a number-one pick of quality talent that really takes this young core to the next level.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer has great pro-ready traits and is a high-floor big man. And from the perspective of the Jazz, he has some family ties in the front office in the form of team scout and former Jazz All-Star Carlos Boozer. So there's a real case to be made he'll be in the cards for Utah.

Instead, he'll fall right past them into the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies at three, and help fill the void in the frontcourt that they coincidentally just traded to the Jazz for 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) rests before a free throw against the Radford Highlanders in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

There will be some inevitable chatter for Wilson to creep higher into the draft than pick four. His eye-popping athleticism will catch the attention of any executive across the league. But the most likely turnout feels like the Tar Heel forward coming off the board right here to the Chicago Bulls, following the consensus top three prospects on the board.

The last time the Bulls took a prospect from North Carolina in the top five of the draft, that player went on to cause some real problems for the Jazz. So Utah will be hoping for a bit of a different result this time around, if Wilson is the guy at four.

5. LA Clippers (via IND): Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against Hawaii Rainbow Warriors guard Isaiah Kerr (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

He might not be a perfect fit in Los Angeles considering they just added another point guard for the future at the deadline in Darius Garland via their deal from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but this feels like a bit of a best-player-available situation that the Clippers wouldn't want to pass up on.

Acuff is an uber-talented offensive guard, and has been extensively praised by legendary college coach John Calipari for being one of the best talents he's ever coached. His defense will need some work, but he's got a real shot at being a good pro.

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