Utah Jazz Get No. 2 Pick in NBA Draft: What It Means

The results are officially in for the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, and for the first time in franchise history, the odds were in the Utah Jazz's favor–– as they moved up to the second-overall pick on the board.

The Jazz entered the lottery with the fourth-best odds on the board, with an 11.5% chance to land the first pick and 11.4% odds to claim the second selection.

In the end, it would be the Washington Wizards as the lucky team to claim the top pick, and the Jazz to fall in line right behind at number two.

Here's what the Jazz's shift up the board means:

A Refreshing Result to Be Had

The Jazz have gotten used to being on the short end of the stick in the lottery throughout franchise history, and especially so in the past two years.

In 2024, Utah fell two spots from pick eight to pick 10, and in 2025, they fell from the number-one odds to the fifth pick on the board; their worst-case scenario.

This time, though, Jazz fans are finally able to have a breath of fresh air, knowing they actually moved up the board this time around. The only other time Utah has done so came back in 2011 when the New Jersey Nets' pick received via the Deron Williams trade shifted from the sixth to the third spot.

Jazz Have Highest Draft Pick in Over 40 Years

Not only do the Jazz move up for the first time with their own pick in the lottery, but the franchise will also be picking higher in the draft than they have since 1980.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; A person walks in the venue before the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The last time the Jazz had the second-overall pick in the draft, it came during the 1980 NBA Draft before the lottery was even established, where Utah would select eventual 1981 Rookie of the Year, Louisville guard Darrell Griffith.

Now, they'll be in prime position 46 years later to find another potential Rookie of the Year talent atop the board in what is expected to be one of the best draft classes in recent memory.

Jazz Will Have 3 Great Options to Choose From

The Jazz won't have the entire field to choose from, considering the Wizards will be able to take the prospect of their choosing at number one––likely to be AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson.

But, at the very least, Utah is bound to have at least three really tempting options to select from, depending on who falls.

The names left between Dybantsa and Peterson, along with Duke's Cameron Boozer and UNC's Caleb Wilson will be squarely on the Jazz's draft board, depending on how their pre-draft process shakes out in the weeks to come.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Compared to just a few months ago when many feared the Jazz wouldn't claim their first rounder at all due to the top-eight protection owed to the OKC Thunder, seeing the second-overall pick become a reality is a massive turnaround.

Utah's set to have an exciting next few weeks leading up to the draft, and more importantly, a thrilling next season ahead with whoever's chosen.

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