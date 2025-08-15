Utah Jazz Among NBA's Lowest in National TV Games This Season
On Thursday, the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league saw their 2025-26 regular season schedules officially released, unraveling all of the intel concerning their 82-game slate ahead from October to April.
And with that schedule reveal across the league also came all of the intel surrounding each nationally televised game to go down throughout the year– from holiday games, to NBA Cup matchups, and just any typical primetime showing that may ensue across the seven months of the regular season.
Of course, when counting out each team's national TV total, you had some of the usual suspects atop the list with the most–– the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks all led the way with 34 nationally-broadcasted games on the season, also tied with the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Names like the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets also resulted in a strong 28 games themselves.
But when scrolling down the list of those national TV games, when it comes to those with the least amount on the year, the Jazz are among the five teams at the bottom of the barrel with the fewest nationally televised games for the season, with only two.
Tied with the Jazz would be a similar band of rebuilding squads, including the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards. The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets would sit right above Utah with three.
It's not quite the company any team tends to prefer to be a part of on any given year, but when taking the implications of the Jazz's season to come into account, it's easy to see why Utah won't be in the national spotlight too much. Yes, the Jazz will have several fun, key storylines to take note of in what'll be a big year for their rebuild and future to come, though that'll mostly be going down on NBA League Pass rather than NBC or Amazon Prime.
As for the two national TV games the Jazz will have, both of those will happen towards the latter half of the year; their first being against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Delta Center on January 27th, and the second on the road vs. the Houston Rockets, led by newly-acquired Kevin Durant.
The Jazz will have few opportunities to shine on that national stage, so for both of those contests, this young squad should have all hands on deck to prove their worth and make it count.
Perhaps with another season of growth and development under their belt, and maybe a Rookie of the Year-esque campaign from Ace Bailey, the narrative can soon switch on this Jazz team and their national TV woes. But for this season, don't expect to see much of Utah in the spotlight.
