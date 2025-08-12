Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz See One Game on Schedule Leaked

The Utah Jazz are seeing some schedule rumblings ahead of this week's official reveal.

Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) attempts to drive around Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) in the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) attempts to drive around Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) in the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
While there's still a few days until the Utah Jazz's 2025-26 schedule officially releases, it looks like the team has seen one of their first few games soon to be on tap uncovered ahead of the real reveal.

According to a report from Sean Cunningham of KCRA, the Jazz will be the opponent in the Sacramento Kings' home opener at Golden One Center, set to take place on Friday, October 24th.

While not exactly the first game to be played on the Jazz's schedule, considering it falls in line as the second contest on the Kings' 82-game slate, we can assume it'll likely be the second game to be played for Utah as well, and could very well be their first road contest of the season, perhaps after kicking off the year with their own respective home opener.

It's far from the first time in recent memory that the Jazz have faced the Kings early on in their regular season schedule. For the 2023-24 season, Utah hosted Sacramento for their season opener, ending in a 114-130 loss, and for the 2024-25 campaign, the two met for their fourth official game on the schedule, the win falling in the hands of the Kings again, 113-96.

Now, the Jazz will have yet another chance to right the ship on their early-season troubles vs. Sacramento, being one of the Kings' initial five opponents for the third straight year.

Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) ba
Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) battle for control of the ball in the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Compared to how they entered into the last two seasons, the lineup the Kings are in for against Utah will be significantly different from their previous two meetings. No John Collins, no Jordan Clarkson, and no Collin Sexton will be on the floor, and a considerable bunch of young and budding talent will be, headlined by the fifth-overall pick in June's draft, Ace Bailey.

The rest of the Jazz's schedule will be officially unveiled on Thursday, August 14th, along with a reveal for the other 29 teams across the league. However, we now seem to know at least one of the 82 contests set to be underway, kicking off in just over two months.

