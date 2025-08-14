Utah Jazz Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
The 2025-26 regular season schedule is officially here for the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league, outlining each matchup from game one to game 82, and an outlook of what to expect across the NBA year from the end of October to mid-April.
Of course, 82 games is a lot to take in, so let's take a step back to see a few highlights of what this Jazz schedule has to offer.
This year, the Jazz get the season started at home with a meeting against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 22nd. It's not only a welcome back to basketball at the Delta Center after over six months' absence, but also the first meeting Utah will have against an old friend in John Collins, coming off the heels of their three-team trade from this summer. It'll also be another chance to see former Jazz guard Kris Dunn return to Salt Lake City in the process.
Immediately following, the Jazz will hit a one-game road trip for their second contest of the season against the Sacramento Kings, going down on October 24th in the Golden One Center– one of the few games on Utah's schedule leaked before it's official release, but confirms another early season meeting with the Kings, similarly to the last two seasons.
After those two clear highlights of their home opener and first road trip, the Jazz also discovered several other key dates to have circled.
Utah will have a couple of other reunions to keep track of, that being their two meetings against the Charlotte Hornets and Collin Sexton (Nov. 2nd @ CHA, Jan. 10th vs. CHA), and also their pair of games against the New York Knicks and Jordan Clarkson (Dec. 5th @ NYK, Mar. 11th vs. NYK) for another chance to see some familiar faces.
The Jazz will have their first meeting against the Luka Doncic, LeBron James-led Lakers on November 18th in Crypto.com Arena, and will play host at the Delta Center exactly one month following on December 18th. The Lakers will also be Utah's final game of the regular season, set to conclude on April 12th– that one also in Los Angeles.
And when it comes to the first time Utah will get a glimpse of the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, that'll land on November 21st as one of four games in this year's NBA Cup slate revealed earlier this week, In all, the Jazz will have four meetings against OKC, with the first one holding a little bit of added weight.
Another interesting quality on the Jazz's schedule to note is that of their nationally-televised games, or lack thereof.
Utah only has two total nationally televised games across the year, with both coming within the second half of their schedule. On January 27th, the Jazz will play the Clippers at home on NBC, while they'll travel to face the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant come February 23rd on Peacock–– inevitably tying the NBA for the lowest number of national TV games for the season.
The full 2025-26 schedule for the Jazz can be found here.
