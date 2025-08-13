Jazz's Georges Niang Gets New Jersey Number After Celtics Trade
The newest addition to the Utah Jazz now has his official jersey number heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.
According to a post on X from Etienne Catalan, Georges Niang will be wearing the number 31 for the Jazz next season, the same digits he wore during his first stint in Utah from 2017 to 2021.
Niang was acquired by the Jazz last week in a trade with the Boston Celtics, effectively sending out undrafted free agent rookie R.J. Luis in exchange for him and two future second round picks, bringing the former forward back to his old stomping grounds, and now, set to return with the same number on his back–– and inevitably, was the last Jazz player to wear that 31 jersey.
Last season, Niang split his time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks ater a deadline trade to play in 79 total games across the year, averaging some of the best numbers of his career: 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 46.1% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three; his best outside shooting percentage since his last time in Utah in 2021.
Niang initially came aboard the Jazz after playing his rookie season with the Indiana Pacers, entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Iowa State. While in Utah, he remained a pretty stable rotational piece and a strong outside shooter who played an average of 12 minutes a night during his 206 games in a Jazz uniform. In those showings, he averaged 5.5 points and 1.9 rebounds on 41.1% shooting from deep.
Now, he comes back to Utah after four seasons at 32 years old and is an improved player from what he once was with the Jazz. However, as for the state of the roster, it's a vastly different outlook from what Niang was used to during the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert days.
This group is looking to prioritize their youth, the development of said youth, and will have Niang on board as one of the oldest veteran players to lead this roster.