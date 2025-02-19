Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Draymond Green for Guaranteeing Warriors Will Win NBA Title
Draymond Green made quite a few headlines over the All-Star break.
Firing off takes covering everything from the rising stars’ inclusion in the All-Star Game to his potential coaching future with Golden State, it was clear, as it often is, that Green is never short on having something to say.
One of the hottest takes Green threw out was his declaration that the Warriors would win a title thanks to the addition of Jimmy Butler, whom the team acquired at the trade deadline from the Miami Heat.
"We are going to win the championship," Green said while appearing at the pregame desk on Sunday. "That's what's going to happen."
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins called out Green for his bold declaration, saying it was time for him to back up his words on the court.
“Draymond Green was on the microphone during the All-Star Game and he guaranteed that the Golden State Warriors would win the championship because they just got Jimmy Butler,” Perkins said. "We know what Steph [Curry is gonna do], we know what Jimmy [Butler] is gonna do. Draymond, you have to rise to the occasion."
As teams are set to begin play after the All-Star break, the Warriors have plenty of work to do if they’re to make good on Green’s promise. Currently slated as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, it’s not even a given that Golden State reaches the full postseason bracket at this point of the year.
That said, if Green can step up like Perkins is calling on him to do, and Butler and Curry both play to their full potential, the Warriors could certainly prove to be a tough out in the playoffs.
Golden State returns to action on Friday with a game against the Sacramento Kings.