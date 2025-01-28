Kevin Love Led the Internet With Jokes After Jimmy Butler’s Latest Suspension
The drama between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat isn’t slowing down any time soon.
On Monday, Butler was suspended indefinitely by the team after he walked out of practice upon learning that the Heat planned to bring him in off of the bench. It’s the third suspension he’s received in relation to his ongoing quest to get traded out of Miami, and this one is set to cost him more than $500,000 for every game he misses.
While the relationship between Butler and the Heat is burned to the ground and the Earth subsequently salted, teammate Kevin Love is just watching along, making jokes about it on social media.
Love has been posting through it since the beginning of the relationship’s breakdown, and added fuel to the fire on Monday, posting a clip of Denzel Washington from the film Training Day.
But Love wasn’t the only one having fun with Butler’s suspension. Across social media, NBA fans got a few jokes off.
Even Butler himself got in on the fun, posting a clip from the sitcom Martin, noting his possible lack of a job.
The NBA trade deadline is coming up fast. Either the Heat find a way to trade Butler, or the memes are destined to continue.