Updated NBA Cup Standings and Projected Eight-Team Knockout Bracket After Week 3

Three weeks into the fourth edition of the NBA Cup, teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack—for better or worse.

We witnessed a few ugly blowouts on Friday night. Without Steph Curry , the Warriors fell behind the Spurs 18–0 a few minutes into the first quarter and limped to a 123–85 loss. The Grizzlies beat the struggling Pelicans 142–111, and the Trail Blazers stayed hot with a 120–107 win over the Kings.

The best game of the night was a back-and-forth affair between the Clippers and the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 40 points, but Brook Lopez was clutch down the stretch and Los Angeles finished off Oklahoma City for a 113–112 upset win. This is March? Nay, this is the Cup.

NBA Cup 2026 Explained: New Rules, Format Changes and How the Tournament Works

With four NBA Cup nights remaining on the schedule, here’s how the eight-team knockout bracket would look if the group stage ended this evening:

Projected 2026 NBA Cup knockout bracket (through games Friday, Nov. 13)

Over in the East, the Celtics remain the projected No. 1 seed. Boston didn’t play Friday night, but the Celtics are sitting pretty with a +53 point differential. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat are off to a slow start this season, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the NBA Cup standings. Miami is a perfect 2–0 with matchups against the 76ers and Knicks to go. With an eight-point win over the Bucks, the Magic grab the No. 3 seed atop East Group A, and the Pistons sneak in as the wild card at 1–0.

In the West, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hold a comfortable lead for the No. 1 seed after beating the Warriors by 38 points on Friday. San Antonio’s point differential in the NBA Cup is tied with Boston for the league high at +53. The Wolves, Mavs and Nuggets round out the field.

A projected bracket for the 2026 NBA Cup, through games Nov. 13. | Sports Illustrated

NBA Cup standings (through games Friday, Nov. 13)

West: Group A

Mavericks (2–0, +17) Nuggets (1–0, +7) Rockets (1–1, +2) Suns (0–1, –7) Jazz (0–2, -19)

West: Group B

Timberwolves (2–0, +32) Clippers (1–1, -25) Thunder (1–1, +30) Grizzlies (1–1, 0) Pelicans (0–2, -37)

West: Group C

Spurs (2–0, +53) Warriors (1–1, -21) Lakers (1–1, -11) Trail Blazers (1–1, +7) Kings (0–2, -28)

West: Wild Card

Nuggets (1–0, +7) Thunder (1–1, +30) Trail Blazers (1–1, +7) Rockets (1–1, +2) Grizzlies (1–1, 0)

East: Group A

Magic (2–0, +15) Pistons (1–0, +16) Raptors (1–1, +7) Nets (0–1, -16) Bucks (0–2, -22)

East: Group B

Heat (2–0, +32) Cavaliers (1–1, +12) Pacers (1–1, -18) 76ers (1–1, -19) Knicks (0–2, -7)

East: Group C

Celtics (2–0, +53) Bulls (1–1, -6) Hawks (1–1, -1) Wizards (1–1, +9) Hornets (0–2, -55)

East: Wild Card

Pistons (1–0, +16) Cavaliers (1–1, +12) Wizards (1–1, +9) Raptors (1–1, +7) Hawks (1–1, -1)

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