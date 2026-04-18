11 Former Sacramento Kings Players to Watch in NBA Playoffs

Sitting tied for last place in the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings ended their 2025-26 campaign with a 22-60 record. This was the fourth-worst winning percentage in a season in franchise history. As they continue to look to retool their roster moving forward, we can take a look at some of their former players who are thriving in new situations.

The Kings have just three players who have stayed on the roster since their electric 2022-23 "Beam Team" season, which snapped the franchise's 16-year playoff drought. Now, they have gone three straight years without getting back. However, there are 11 former Kings players who are gearing up to compete in this year's playoffs. Here is every former Kings player on 2026 NBA playoff rosters:

Former Kings in the NBA playoffs

- De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs: The most notable former King appearing in this year's playoffs is two-time All-Star De'Aaron Fox. The Kings traded Fox to the Spurs at the 2025 trade deadline, and it was the best possible move for Sacramento's former franchise point guard.

Not only did Fox earn a massive $229 million contract extension from San Antonio, but he is now back in the playoffs for just the second time in his nine-year career. He will be looking to help Victor Wembanyama take the second-seeded Spurs to an NBA Finals appearance.

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

- Keon Ellis, Cleveland Cavaliers: Ellis headlined the Kings' deadline deal with the Cavaliers this season, which gave Cleveland one of the most underrated 3-and-D guards in the NBA. He should be an x-factor for the Cavaliers during this playoff run, along with another former King who was involved in the same trade.

- Dennis Schroder, Cleveland Cavaliers: Schroder has made his mark as Cleveland's backup point guard since February's trade, as he and Ellis will play key roles whenever the team gives their star backcourt of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell some rest.

- Jake LaRavia, Los Angeles Lakers: With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both dealing with injuries for the Lakers, LaRavia could ultimately be one of the most important players on this list. LaRavia is expected to start for the shorthanded Lakers in this year's playoffs after signing with the team in free agency last summer.

- Jonas Valanciunas, Denver Nuggets: Another player who had a short Kings tenure was backup center Valanciunas, who is now playing reserve for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. While his spot in Denver's rotation has been spotty, he is a high-impact backup when given the minutes, and should play a role as they go title hunting.

- Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics: After letting him walk in the 2023 offseason, Queta found a spot with the Celtics. Now, in his third season in Boston, he has earned the spot as their starting center and has been a complete game-changer heading into the playoffs. He will play a huge role for them during a championship-minded playoff run.

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta (88) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the California Summer League at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

- Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs: Barnes was the second-longest tenured King on this list, behind Fox, who was traded to San Antonio alongside the star guard. The two have now been teammates for eight straight seasons and will both play big roles as the Spurs hunt for a title.

- Jordan McLaughlin, San Antonio Spurs: McLaughlin is likely the lowest-impact player on this list, as he has appeared in just 44 games this season for San Antonio. He was another piece of the blockbuster Fox deal and earned a one-year contract to stay with the Spurs last offseason. Now, the veteran guard will look to be a part of a deep playoff run, despite playing limited minutes.

- Kevin Huerter, Detroit Pistons: Again, another piece of the Fox deal was Huerter, who was sent to the Chicago Bulls before being rerouted to the Pistons. Of course, that worked out great for the former Sacramento sharpshooter. Now, he is playing on the top team in the East, but has struggled from deep since arriving in Detroit.

Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) gestures after making a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

- Buddy Hield, Atlanta Hawks: While Hield has not played for the Kings since the 2021-22 season, his time with the franchise is certainly memorable. He has played for four teams since the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, and is now hoping for a bigger role in Atlanta heading into the playoffs, playing just 7.3 minutes per game in seven appearances to finish the regular season.

- Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves: DiVincenzo spent just half a season with the Kings, and is certainly one of those players they let go of too early. Since leaving Sacramento, he has made his mark with three different teams, but is now starting for the sixth-seed Timberwolves heading into the playoffs.