Kings GM Defends Decision to Retain Doug Christie as Head Coach

Despite a disastrous 22-60 year, the Sacramento Kings are not making any significant changes, yet. First-year head coach Doug Christie was put through the wringer with an injury-ravaged roster, and even though the Kings finished tied for last place in the Western Conference, he is going to get another shot.

The Kings are bringing Christie back for the 2026-27 season, and while there are not many downsides to the decision, some fans are still upset. During his exit interview, general manager Scott Perry defended the decision to give Christie another year as the team's head coach.

"Watching the growth and opportunity (of the young guys) was really one of the main reasons of making sure that Doug Christie came back here as head coach," Perry said. "Got a chance to see Doug's relentless energy, his leadership that he exhibited with these young guys, his patience. Never wavered through a challenging year. His work ethic was tremendous this year. As a young first-time head coach, what impressed me most was his ability to learn."

Of course, time will tell whether or not Perry and his front office made the right decision in bringing back Christie, but it is obviously worth a shot.

Why Christie is back as head coach

Despite being one of the first teams eliminated from postseason contention this season, Christie kept his players focused. Even after the team was plagued by injuries, they finished the season with an 8-10 record in their final 18 games. On that pace, they would have finished the season 36-46, sitting just one game outside of the play-in tournament.

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Of course, it's not just about winning a few games, but it is about the group he was winning with. In that stretch, the Kings were led by Maxime Raynaud, DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa, Devin Carter, Daeqwon Plowden, Nique Clifford, and other players that not many teams would find much success in.

"Looking forward to Doug continuing his growth and development, along with the players, and so that as we move forward in trusting him and his ability to lead us to the next level of improvement," Perry said.

It is not much of a risk to bring back Christie on an inexpensive contract, especially since Perry is ready to admit that this Kings team is not ready to compete for a title or anything just yet. If it is going to be another rebuild-esque year for the Kings, why not give Christie another shot? With some better injury luck, roster management, and a full season under his belt, he could have a sneakily impressive 2026-27 campaign.