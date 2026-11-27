The Sacramento Kings might be one of the NBA's worst teams, but star rookie Darius Acuff Jr. is turning heads. Despite the team's 2-16 record, Acuff Jr. is getting recognition as the league's top rookie.

In the latest Rookie Ladder by NBA.com, Acuff Jr. jumped from No. 3 to the top spot, and it is obviously well deserved. Through the first 18 games of his NBA career, he has averaged 24.4 points and 7.3 assists per game, leading all rookies in both categories and proving to be the league's best first-year talent so far.

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was a strong week for Acuff, who won the first home game of his career against Boston. He averaged 21.8 points and 7.5 assists in four games, and for the season, he leads all rookies in 30-point games (five) and double-digit assist games (four) and is tied for second in double-doubles (four). He’s also the only rookie averaging at least 20 points," NBA.com's Jeff Zillgitt writes to explain Acuff Jr.'s rise to the top spot.

Acuff Jr. has had a historic start to his career, and while it took him several weeks to get the recognition as the league's top rookie, he has certainly earned the spot.

Yaxel Lendeborg praises Acuff Jr.

In reaction to the new Rookie Ladder, Golden State Warriors standout Yaxel Lendeborg, who ranks fourth, had high praise for Acuff Jr. and questioned how he dropped to the seventh pick in the draft.

"(Acuff) definitely got overlooked," Lendeborg told The Athletic's Devon Henderson. "Mine makes a lot more sense than his because I'm a little older, but he's the same age as all those guys and putting up the same kind of numbers. I don't know how you could pass up on him."

ROOKIE STAT LEADERS THROUGH NOV. 24! pic.twitter.com/GtA98OAcPn — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2026

As a freshman at Arkansas, Acuff Jr. was dominant, becoming the second player in SEC history to lead the conference in both points (23.5) and assists (6.4) per game, joining only Pete Maravich. We obviously knew what Acuff Jr. was capable of, but seeing him do it at the NBA level this early in his career is a bit unexpected.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it so well,” Lendeborg said about Acuff being Sacramento's No. 1 option. “For him, he’s probably been dealing with that his whole life. Honestly, me, I’ve never really had that. I’ve always played off of somebody. It’s different. I can only imagine how long it took him to adapt. It’s crazy to see."

Lendeborg has had an incredible rookie season in his own right, especially helping the Warriors stay alive during Steph Curry's injury absence, so this should mean a lot for Acuff Jr. to hear it from one of his top peers.

Acuff Jr. and Lendeborg dueled in their meeting on Wednesday, and even though Golden State pulled out the win, the Kings' rookie guard outshined the Warriors' first-year forward. Acuff Jr. finished with 22 points and nine assists, compared to Lendeborg's 15 points and eight rebounds. Both rookies had quieter performances than we're used to, but overall, they have surpassed expectations.

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