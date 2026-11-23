After weeks of rumors, Gabe Vincent has finally signed with the Sacramento Kings to bring a much-needed backup point guard off the bench. Darius Acuff Jr. is leading the NBA with 36.9 minutes per game, so Vincent coming in to spell him should instantly help the Kings balance out their rotations.

Acuff's minutes will hopefully go down a decent chunk, but he'll still be easily in the 30+ minute range with how important he is for the Kings going forward. Vincent will steal a few minutes from Acuff (or at least hopefully so with some strong play), but the majority of his minutes will likely come at the expense of other players on the roster, with these two being the most likely candidates.

1. Emanuel Sharp

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp (34) reacts after a dunk by Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0), not shown, during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-round draft pick Emanuel Sharp has been thrust into the rotation right along with Acuff Jr., partly out of skillset and play, but also because of positional need. After years of having a glut of guards, it's easily the Kings' weakest position this year, with Acuff propping up the position.

Sharp has played 268 total minutes this season, the second-most among second-round rookies, behind only Meleek Thomas (331, CLE). Many wanted Sharp to get rotational minutes right away after a strong Summer League and preseason, and they've gotten their wish.

He's had his moments, but Sharp hasn't claimed a sure-fire spot in the rotation with his play, averaging 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.7 assists per game on 35.1% shooting from the field and 32.7% from three. What stands out in his stats most is his 3.3 fouls per game. That leads the Kings, but Sharp's 16.8 minutes per contest is eighth most on the team.

Sharp's defense has been great, albeit a little too physical, but what's hard about his game right now is that when his three isn't falling, he doesn't bring much else to the court. His time will come, but it might take longer than we all thought to start the year with Vincent coming in.

2. Malik Monk

Nov 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Monk has once again reprised his role as the main player off the bench, but unlike in the past for the former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, it's been a difficult season so far for the electric guard. Monk is averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 rebounds on 36.6% from the field and 28.6% from three.

Monk just hasn't looked like he's found a rythym yet this season and it feels like the Kings are playing him more out of necessity than desire. Monk is certainly talented and could turn his game around any minute now, but if Vincent comes in and plays his patented defense with some three point shooting, the Kings could lean into his playstyle more than Monk's.

The only reason Monk is above Sharp on this list is that he has more of an all-around game than both Sharp and Vincent, neither of whom is really a true point guard. Monk's trade value will also plummet the minute he's completely out of the rotation, which gives the Kings more incentive to keep him on the court.

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