The Sacramento Kings have had a clear roster need this season, and on Sunday, they finally addressed it. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Kings are signing veteran point guard Gabe Vincent.

Vincent has been sitting in free agency this season and has been a rumored Kings target for a while, so it felt like only a matter of time until they put pen to paper. The Kings desperately needed a backup point guard to relieve star rookie Darius Acuff Jr., who is playing a league-high 36.9 minutes per game.

A new backup for Acuff

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This signing is certainly not one that jumps off the page, or one that Kings fans will get super excited about, but it feels necessary. Vincent, 30, has played in more playoff games than the entire Kings roster combined, and he made a Finals appearance in 2023 with the Miami Heat.

For a Kings team that is currently relying on Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine to step up as veteran leaders, it does not hurt to add another experienced voice in the locker room.

From an on-court perspective, Vincent will not be the biggest difference-maker, but he is a reliable ball-handler who at least tries on the defensive end, two areas the Kings could use some help in.

Vincent spent time with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks last season, where he averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 35.2% from the field and 34.1% from deep. Vincent had a couple of promising seasons with the Heat, but his career spiraled after leaving for the Lakers, and he has struggled to make the same impact since.

Signing Grade: B+

Realistically, we cannot complain too much about this move. The Kings desperately needed point guard depth, and they signed Vincent, who was arguably one of the best guards on the market. Vincent should provide a spark off the bench, and while he might not make as much of an impact as some would hope, the Kings were desperate to find a backup for their star rookie.

League source confirms that veteran point guard Gabe Vincent is signing with the Kings. Sacramento desperately needed some backcourt depth. ESPN first with the news. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 22, 2026

This comes just one day after Acuff Jr. logged 40 minutes in a win over the Boston Celtics, which marked his fifth time this season of playing 39+ minutes in a regulation game. Obviously, they do not want to overwork their new franchise star, and bringing in Vincent will help take some pressure off.

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