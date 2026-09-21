3 Early Free Agent Targets for Kings’ Massive 2027 Offseason

The 2026-27 season hasn't even started yet, but the conversation around the Sacramento Kings has already shifted to next offseason as they continue to get connected to both Jalen Duren and Jonathan Kuminga thanks to their expected cap space.

Both Duren and Kuminga need perfect circumstances to end up in Sacramento , with Duren needing to sign the qualifying offer and Kuminga turning down his player option and playing well enough to warrant a contract from the Kings.

But there is a great list of free agents hitting the market next offseason for what could make for a much more exciting offseason than we saw this year from a free agency standpoint. Here are three players the Kings should have their eyes on as they enter the upcoming season and continue to rebuild their roster.

R.J. Barrett

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Nique Clifford (5) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have been connected to R.J. Barrett for over a year now, dating back to last offseason, but even more so at the trade deadline in a proposed deal for Domantas Sabonis. But a trade never materialized, and Barrett returns to Toronto for another year with the Raptors while Sabonis remains with the Kings.

But next offseason could be a different story, as the Kings have a great chance to bring in the talented scorer without having to send out any picks or players via trade.

The Duren situation may end up being the ultimate factor, as he could eat into the majority of the Kings' cap space and take Barrett out of the equation. The 26-year-old is finishing up his 4-year, $107 million contract this season, where he's set to make $29.6 million. It will be fascinating to see what he earns on his next deal as the NBA contract landscape continues to shift under the new CBA.

Barrett averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season with the Raptors and could slot in nicely next to Darius Acuff Jr. to form the Kings' backcourt of the future. With his ties to Scott Perry from their time in New York, expect to hear rumors about the two parties again heading into next offseason.

Cameron Johnson

Nov 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) is defended by Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Johnson is another name on the list of 'almost' Kings over the recent years. Sacramento had a chance to trade for the sharpshooting wing under Monte McNair, but never pulled the trigger. Instead, Johnson went to the Nuggets and now McNair is out, and Perry is in.

But that doesn't mean the two sides can't still come together to make a deal happen. Even though he'll be 31 soon, Johnson still fits the mold of what the Kings need for this roster. A wing who has size and can shoot. Johnson's scoring was down in Denver last season, sitting at 12.2 points per game, but he shot 43.0% from beyond the arc.

Compared to Barrett, Johnson makes a lot more sense if the Kings outperform their expectations this season. He's the type of player who could round out the roster if Acuff is as good, or better, than expected, and especially if Keegan Murray gets back to his sharpshooting ways. Either pairing Johnson with Murray in the starting lineup or having him back him up would drastically help the Kings' frontcourt depth.

Lu Dort

OKC's Lu Dort (5) celebrates after a basket against Utah on Nov. 24 at Paycom Center. cover | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last but not least is Lu Dort, who is known as one of the best defenders in the league. His first season with the Atlanta Hawks is the last of his 5-year, $82.5 million contract that he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dort is making $17.7 million in the upcoming season, which feels like a realistic number for his to be around in his next deal as well.

While both Barrett and Johnson would bring scoring and shooting to the team, Dort could be the Kings' go-to option if they want to put more of their focus and money on the defensive side of the ball. Dort was fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting during the 2024-25 season and made the All-NBA First Team that same year.

The main question is always his offense, but he's a career 35.8% three-point shooter, which is enough for him to be a threat from beyond the arc. This year will be interesting to watch him with the Hawks to see how much of his defensive prowess came from the Thunder's league-leading defense as a whole, or if Dort is able to be as impactful around a new set of players.

There are still so many questions for the Kings, and a lot of these decisions will depend on how everything plays out on the court, but at the very least, it's an intriguing list of free agents to look at and start keeping in mind for Sacramento next offseason when they are finally done with Zach LaVine's contract.



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