How Kings Are in Play for Jalen Duren and Jonathan Kuminga in 2027

The Sacramento Kings have not done anything to significantly shake up the roster this offseason, but next year, things could get hectic.

With two-time All-Star Zach LaVine opting into his $49 million player option for 2026-27, this should be the last season the Kings have to deal with the lucratively paid guard. De'Andre Hunter's $24 million is expiring, Malik Monk has a $21.5 million player option for 2027-28, and Domantas Sabonis's $48.6 million contract is expected to be used in a trade. This means the Kings should have some money to throw around in the 2027 offseason.

On the surface, it is not expected to be a loaded free agency class, but two specific names are undoubtedly on Sacramento's radar: Jalen Duren and Jonathan Kuminga.

Where the Kings stand with Duren and Kuminga

Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) celebrates after he dunks in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duren is still in contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons, trying to wrap up his restricted free agency, but it has become clear that there is mutual interest with the Kings. Kuminga signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but with a second-year player option, he could potentially leave for a bigger payday in Sacramento.

We should find out much more about where the Kings stand in their Duren pursuit before training camp. As Duren and Detroit still negotiate his next contract, there is more talk about the All-Star center taking the qualifying offer, which would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency next summer. Of course, he would do this in hopes of the Kings giving him a max contract when he is on the open market.

Kuminga is in a similar situation. He signed in Minnesota to a two-year, $12.4 million deal with a second-year player option, giving him the chance to also hit unrestricted free agency in 2027 if he thinks the Kings are willing to offer a better contract.

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both Duren and Kuminga potentially hitting the open market in the 2027 offseason, the Kings could be in for a huge summer. NBA insider Jake Fischer also outlined this possibility in a recent Bleacher Report livestream.

"Jalen Duren is emboldened to some degree to potentially take that qualifying offer because he knows that the Sacramento Kings have a lot of interest in potentially giving him a maximum salary contract next summer, if he were to reach unrestricted free agency," Fischer reported. "The tricky thing there is that Sacramento is also a team that Jonathan Kuminga believes will be waiting to give him a significant payday if he were to reach unrestricted free agency next season."

As it stands, the Kings are expected to have a cap hit of about $126 million for the 2027-28 season. That includes Sabonis's and Monk's contracts, as well as obvious team options for Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud. Granted, things could change before the 2027 offseason, but the Kings could end up being about $60 million under the salary cap heading into free agency and $80 million below the tax line.

There is a path for the Kings to bring in both Duren and Kuminga next summer, but they would still need some things to go their way. Putting together a new-look young trio of Darius Acuff Jr. (20), Duren (23), and Kuminga (24) would be a bit intriguing.

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